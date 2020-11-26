TFT Reach

Filipino meriendas with a twist: Creamy Pinoy Spaghetti ala Abevia

Ask any Filipino how they would like their spaghetti to taste and they would most probably respond with that fusion of sweet and savory flavor with a tinge of spice.

The Pinoy styled spaghetti has long been a popular merienda snack and a regular at many Filipino gatherings and celebrations. And now, Abevia Evaporated Milk can not just make your Pinoy spaghetti creaminer, it would also make it more nutritious and delicious – perfect for Filipinos of all ages.

In preparing your spaghetti sauce, all you need to do is pour in at least one can of 170g of Abevia Evaporated Milk to infuse that dash of healthy nutrients and creamy goodness. The number of cans to put in your sauce depends on your serving size, so be sure to put more cans in the right proportion to the number of people who will enjoy this delicious treat!

Once your sauce and pasta are both done, you can now savor the creamy goodness of the Spaghetti filled with vitamins and nutrients from Abevia Evaporated Milk. Filipinos would definitely enjoy that delectable taste of rich savory flavors with each spoonful of pasta.

Filipinos can also connect with Abevia through their website: www.nutridor.com as well as through the following channels:

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: @Abevia Milk

Instagram: @abevia_mena

Abevia Evaporated Milk is made from 100% quality ingredients from Europe without any preservatives and no added sugar.

Its unique low cholesterol formula loaded with Protein, Vitamins A and D, and Calcium, brings you a creamy, tasty, and healthy experience.

Add Abevia – Add Goodness to Life.

