Feel the festive cheer with affordable gifts, decors at Dollar Plus

Barely a month awaits before Filipinos and the whole world enjoy the Christmas celebrations, and OFWs are already rushing to buy their decorations and gifts to feel the festive spirit even more at their homes!

Stores such as Dollar Plus provide the opportunity for many Filipino shoppers not just to get the Christmas items and gift ideas they need, they also get to save a lot of money as the items available in at Dollar Plus stores only cost as little as AED 3 per item.

Filipinos can now purchase different items including Christmas gifts, decors, party supplies and other Christmas-themed items across Dollar Plus stores located at Ibn Battuta Mall and My City Centre Al Barsha in Dubai, as well as at the Dalma Mall in Abu Dhabi.

Apart from items for the Christmas season, Dollar Plus also provides shoppers with interesting gift ideas at affordable prices across 14 major merchandise categories including (but not limited to): Dining & Kitchen, Living, Bath, General Homecare, and Stationary, Fashion, Health & Beauty, Toys, Baby Care, Party needs, Gardening, Seasonal, Travel/Tools / Pet needs, Electronics, Snacks & Beverages and more.

The store offers its customers a broad assortment of general merchandise and seasonal items of international standards from across the globe at great value price points, which takes it a notch higher from its competition. The price points of products range from AED 3 to AED 20, with most products being priced at AED 7.

Dollar Plus – where UAE residents can get quality merchandise for less! Save BIG on the things your family needs. There is always a reason to smile, find it at Dollar Plus!