Rove Hotels Launches Live + Work Package in Collaboration With DTCM

Following the introduction of the one-year virtual working programme by the Government of Dubai, Rove Hotels is ready to make people’s big move to the emirate a completely fuss-free experience, with the launch of the new Live + Work package. For digital nomads and remote workers arriving in Dubai, this co-living package makes sure all the essentials are covered – combining great value, flexible accommodation options with co-working spaces across all Rove Hotels and the city in collaboration with Letswork, special transportation discounts with Careem, dining discounts and more.

The Live + Work package, created in collaboration with DTCM, is offered across all Rove locations, with monthly rates starting from just AED 3,499 – ideal for anyone planning on relocating to Dubai to avail of the virtual working programme. The recently announced programme enables people from around the world to move to the emirate, bring their families and work remotely, while remaining employed in their home countries.

The offer provides those moving to Dubai with a hassle-free experience, including everything they need to start their new life in the city right away and no-setup fees, hidden costs or long term commitments. The extensive list of benefits include:

Accommodation at a Rove Hotel of choice in Dubai

Daily housekeeping

All utility bills and internet covered

Letswork monthly membership providing access to 40+ co-working spaces across the city, including all Rove Hotels.

Unlimited tea, coffee and water across all co-working spaces

25% off Careem rides to enable savings when moving across the city

20% off food and beverages at Rove Hotels and all associated venues

50% off laundry services

Two hours of Rove Podcast Studio usage per month

One-hour meeting room credit per month

Pool and 24-hour gym access

Access to an extensive network of professionals and more.

This promotion is valid until 11th April 2021.

On top of giving digital nomads and remote workers the freedom to move around and work from multiple locations across Dubai, the Live + Work package is perfect for content creators, who can take advantage of two hours of free usage time at The Rove Podcast Studio in Rove Downtown. The self-service studio is fully equipped with easy-to-use equipment, suitable for both amateur and experienced podcasters.

Rovers can enjoy their stay with the peace of mind of knowing that Rove takes immense pride in its cleanliness and hygiene standards. Due to current circumstances, the Rove team is being extra careful to make sure each and every Rover is as safe and comfortable as possible. Rooms are thoroughly sanitised prior to every arrival, shared spaces are kept spotless at all times, and visitors are encouraged to utilise contactless payment methods.

Due to Rove’s meticulous safety practices, Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services, has named Rove Hotels the first mid-scale brand in Dubai to receive its SAFEGUARD Label. This certification means that all Rove Hotels have full compliance under global safety, hygiene and cleaning requirements.

To find out more about Dubai’s one-year virtual working programme, click HERE.