Win free gift vouchers from Abevia this November

Filipinos who wish to enjoy the nutriously delicious evaporated milk from Abevia can now get the chance to win free gift vouchers through an ongoing Facebook competition!

Abevia, in partnership with The Filipino Times, will be giving away AED100 worth of gift vouchers to lucky readers in just a few clicks.

Here are four easy steps to follow to join the contest:

– Like and share this post: https://www.facebook.com/488459704594663/posts/3457038597736744/?d=n

– Follow Abevia Milk on Facebook: @Abevia Milk

– Share your favorite Pinoy Merienda in the comments section

– Tag five of your friends in the same comment and put the hashtag #ABEVIAMilkFBCompetition

Those who wish to join in Abevia’s competition can do so until November 30.

Be sure to join the fun to get a chance to win these vouchers from Abevia! Winners will be selected by a randomizer at a later date.

Filipinos can also connect with Abevia through their website: www.nutridor.com as well as through the following channels:

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: @Abevia Milk

Instagram: @abevia_mena

Abevia Evaporated Milk is made from 100% quality ingredients from Europe without any preservatives and no added sugar.

Its unique low cholesterol formula loaded with Protein, Vitamins A and D, and Calcium, brings you a creamy, tasty, and healthy experience.

Add Abevia – Add Goodness to Life.

