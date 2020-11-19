CBBC Pink Weekend Sale kicks off the winter season with up to 80% off on over 250 brands

The winter season is here! What better way to start of winter by shopping at the CBBC Pink Weekend Sale 2020. CBBC Pink Weekend Sale brings together a great collection of winter clothing and lifestyle product. CBBC will be coming back to Dubai World Trade Centre with its winter edition where it will be offering 80% off on more than 250 brands under one roof.

People can begin their winter shopping at CBBC and can avail unbelievable prices and deals on their favourite brands. CBBC Pink Weekend Sale will be giving the crazy deal hunters and shopping fanatics a run for their money when it comes winter shopping at great prices.

CBBC being the central hub for shopping premium brand, will once again deliver the best shopping experience it known for. As per Mr. Vijay Samayani (Managing Director) “ Our mission is to introduce various luxury brands to customers at a rock bottom price range. We provide a unique shopping experience by offering great product ranges and value for money”. CBBC Pink Weekend Sale will be giving its customers a safe and an enjoyable shopping experience keeping in mind all the COVID-19 rules and regulations as well as a diverse selection of brands to choose from.

With more than 250 brands participating in the CBBC Pink Weekend Sale which include the likes of Billabong, Tommy Hilfiger, Reebok, Aigner, Splash, Adidas, Desigual, Lacoste, Nike, Diesel, Boss, Maxfactor, Cerruti, Police, Trussardi, Geox, and many more.

The CBBC Pink Weekend Sale 2020 will kick off on the 24th of November 2020 and will be spread across two halls at the Dubai World Trade Centre bringing together more than 250 fashion, lifestyle and beauty brands that promises discounts of upto 80% off on apparel, shoes, bags, cosmetics. watches, sunglasses and more.

CBBC Pink Weekend Sale gives an opportunity to its customers to add their favourite winter apparel to their wardrobe with iconic collections and trends of current and past seasons. The CBBC tradition of giving free gifts to the shoppers will be followed throughout.

Visit CBBC Pink Weekend Sale at Dubai World Trade Centre Hall 5 & 6 from 24th of November until the 28th of November 2020, 10 am – 10 pm.