Fulfill your barbecue cravings with huge servings at Claw BBQ’s Clawsome Weekend BBQ Platter

The distinct smell and taste of cooking barbecues (BBQ) is something that the entire world savors, with their own iteration that vary with the spices and flavors they infuse around the world.

Here in Dubai, Claw BBQ located at Souk Al Bahar captures some of the America’s iconic servings for residents in the UAE through their jampacked CLAWsome Weekend BBQ Platter!

Fridays and Saturdays will definitely be more fulfilling with Claw BBQ’s selections of six mouthwatering BBQ dishes for only AED 135 per person for a minimum of two guests, from 12:00 noon onwards.

Here’s what to expect when you enjoy a serving of these delicious dishes:

Smoked BBQ Beef Ribs. Enjoy several pieces of beef ribs with meat that falls off the bones, drenched in savory smoked hickory sauce giving this BBQ a mix of sweet, savory tastes with a tinge of spice.

Mini Sliders. Burger lovers will enjoy this quick bite of tender seasoned meat packed with fresh vegetables.

Cajun Spiced Chicken. Servings of chicken packed with Claw BBQ’s own version of cajun spices will thrill your palate.

Shrimp Skewers. Enjoy a freshly caught shrimp that’s grilled and BBQ’d to perfection with several slices of fresh vegetables in this BBQ delight.

Beef ‘N’ Herb Sausage. Simple yet definitely gratifying, these BBQ’d pieces of sausages pack tons of savory flavors with a single bite.

BBQ’D Chicken Wings. Claw BBQ also serves this delicious set of BBQ’d Chicken Wings drenched in their special sauce that gives it that fusion of sweet-and-savory taste.

Apart from these BBQ delights, Claw BBQ’s CLAWsome Weekend BBQ Platter also serves several of their must-try side dishes including Cheetos Mac ‘N’ Cheese, Corn Bread, BBQ Beans, French Fries, Coleslaw, Buffalo Sauce and Blue Cheese Sauce.

Diners will also enjoy dessert as part of this package with a choice of either Peanut Butter Chocolate S’More or Chocolate Brownie for that sweet and happy ending.

Claw BBQ also provides an optional free-flowing 3-hour beverage package: Bottled Hops, House Grape, House Spirits, Margaritas and Daquiris for only AED 150 extra per person.

Claw BBQ is located at Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai. Catch them on social media and learn more about their offers at Facebook and Instagram: @ClawBBQ