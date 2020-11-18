Filipinos hyped up for IKEA’s opening in Abu Dhabi

Filipinos who love the idea of organizing their homes and making their spaces more comfortable to live in are now hyped up with the announcement of a new IKEA store to open at the heart of Abu Dhabi.

The 5th branch of IKEA in the UAE is set to open this November 18 at the Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi, providing Filipinos and expats with a wide variety of options to accomplish their home makeover needs.

“One of our key strategic objectives at IKEA is to reach and engage with many more of the many people, and with the opening of our second store in Abu Dhabi we edge closer to achieving our goal. We know that time is of the essence for the many people therefore with the mall’s strategic and central location, we will be bringing the IKEA experience closer to people’s homes, in a more convenient and compact IKEA store. Al Wahda Mall remains a top destination for shopping, entertainment and leisure in the heart of Abu Dhabi, so we are thrilled to be able to bring our new IKEA concept store to this location. The full size IKEA store in Yas Island, which operates on an area of 33,000 m2 since 2011, will continue to be the go-to destination for the complete inspiring IKEA experience, so our goal is to create a closer glimpse of that experience at the heart of the Abu Dhabi Island,” said Vinod Jayan, Managing Director – IKEA UAE, Egypt and Oman.

The Swedish furniture giant has created a buzz among Filipino residents, owing to the simplistic, modular designs of their furniture as well as the durability that each furniture piece offers. Filipinos are in luck as IKEA’s Abu Dhabi branch sports over 2,000 low and medium-sized ready-to-assemble furniture and home essentials.

Apart from that, Filipinos can also select from IKEA’s digital catalogue to select from the full range of offers from their store to be delivered straight to their homes.

In addition, IKEA also offers quick bites for popular, Swedish delights such as their hot-dog, Swedish pastries, and their own version of the shawarma.

For more information, please visit: www.ikea.ae