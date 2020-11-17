TFT Reach

Top tipid tips for your meals with Abevia

One of the most important factors why Filipinos prefer to cook at home is affordability. This is why many OFWs carefully budget their meals so that they can maximize the spending power of each dirham that they earn.

The good news is that they can both fulfill the need to spend wisely while still getting the nutritional value of the meals that they prepare together with Abevia Evaporated Milk.

Abevia’s current promotion provides shoppers with six 170 grams cans of Abevia Evaporated Milk for only AED 9.

This way, Filipinos can infuse a can of Abevia for their favorite dishes including champorado with milk for breakfast, Chicken Ala King for lunch, sopas for their merienda, and a serving of Buko Pandan to satisfy their sweet tooth – the choices are endless!

Find Abevia at your nearest convenience store today. Available at Westzone, Safeer, Al Madina, Kenz and groceries near you.

Filipinos can also connect with Abevia through their website: www.nutridor.com as well as through the following channels:

Email: [email protected]
Facebook: @Abevia Mena
Instagram: @abevia_mena

Abevia Evaporated Milk is made from 100% quality ingredients from Europe without any preservatives and no added sugar.

Its unique low cholesterol formula loaded with Protein, Vitamins A and D, and Calcium, brings you a creamy, tasty, and healthy experience.

Add Abevia – Add Goodness to Life.

