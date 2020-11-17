LOOK: LBC opens biggest UAE branch in Satwa

LBC Express Inc has officially opened its 7th branch at Al Satwa, Dubai to mark its 70th year in providing cargo and freight forwarding to the Filipino community.

The branch located at the Manila Building at Al Satwa is the company’s biggest in the UAE, with two floors.

“LBC has been a partner not only of the Philippine community but also of the Philppine Consulate because of all the help they have extended to our kababayans. Opening in Al Satwa, in the heart of the Philippine presence in the UAE, is a fitting way to celebrate how LBC continues to move and shape the dreams of the Filipino community for over 70 years and beyond,” said H.E. Paul Raymund Cortes.

The first floor offers all LBC branch services while the second floor boasts a showcase of LBC’s partners in the UAE. In line with its launch are special offers such as the Unli Air Promo, Pick-A-Prize and Satwa Spotted Selfie contest wherein customers can win freebies from LBC merchandise, shopping vouchers, empty boxes and free transactions.

“On our 70th year, we not only celebrate 70 years of LBC, but 70 years of the hard work of the Filipino community, in the Middle East and across the globe. We invite each of you to the LBC Al Satwa Branch as we strive to meet your every need while bringing world-class service that only Filipinos can provide,” said LBC VP for Middle East Operations Mark Agalo-os.