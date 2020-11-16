Make your Fridays more fulfilling with the Home-run Brunch at O’Learys Dubai Creek

Many Filipinos have lived and worked in Dubai and the UAE for several years and still explore brand new spots and sights in the country.

Among these is a brand new dining experience at O’Learys Dubai Creek – “The Home-run Brunch” offering a vast selection of fresh food and a refreshing view of Dubai that will make your Fridays more relaxing.

This perfect laidback brunch from O’Learys at the heart of Dubai provides not just food and views, it also allows FREE access to the hotel’s rooftop pool for the entire day, giving diners and visitors that chance to capture that magnificent, picturesque Dubai view that will surely make it a memorable visit each time with friends.

Starting from only AED119 per person for soft beverages, diners can enjoy sharing food platters, live stations and delicious beverages every Friday, from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitors who wish to upgrade to house beverages can enjoy the package for AED199, with kids aged 6-12 enjoying half price rate for AED69. Kids below five years of age dine free.

Should you wish to enhance your weekend away from the busyness of your daily routine, Hilton Dubai Creek also offers an amazing staycation package for only AED 449 per night at a deluxe room, which also covers “The Home-run Brunch” at O’Learys – truly an experience worth enjoying to help you and your loved ones bond and relax together.

Visitors who wish to enjoy “The Home-run Brunch” as well as other exciting offers from Hilton Dubai Creek can get in touch with their hospitality team through the following channels:

Contact: +971 4 212 7570 | [email protected]

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OLearysDubaiCreek

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/olearysdubaicreek/