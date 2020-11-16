Filipino among winners of Big Ticket’s 24-karat gold giveaway

A Filipino who purchased Big Ticket’s 2+1 promotion last November 12 to 14 was selected as one of the 12 lucky winners for its Big Gold Giveaway.

Danilo Orpia will be getting a 100gram of 24 Karat Gold from his purchase of three Big Ticket raffle entries for the upcoming draw this December 3.

The Big Gold Giveaway officially ended on the 14th of November at 11.59 PM. All customers who purchased the 2 + 1 promotion during the giveaway period were entered into an electronic draw to win 100gram of 24 Karat Gold.

Excitement grew over the weekend on our Social Media channels as more customers came to know about this first-of-its-kind promotion by Big Ticket. The buzz and excitement grew even further with the announcement of the 12 lucky winners on Sunday 15th November.

Here is the list of winners:

Danilo Orpia | 222-061293 | Philippines

Abid Hussain | 222-207900 | Pakistan

Muhammad Naeem | 222-276135 | Pakistan

Joildo Rodrigues | 222-034352 | India

Vinod Kumar Pollekkad | 222-263937 | India

Vineesh A | 222-219111 | India

Fahad Rahman | 222-284531 | India

Abdul Raoof Shaik | 222-071660 | India

Tariq Shahzad | 222-016844 | Pakistan

Mohab El Tayeb | 222-104282 | Egypt

Ryan Rodrigues | 222-033611 | India

Syed Naqvi | 222-136911 | Pakistan

All customers who purchased tickets during the giveaway including the winners are still in with a chance to win a whopping AED 12 Million or 5 other cash prizes in the Dream 12 Million Draw taking place on 3rd December. The draw will be broadcast live on the official Big Ticket Facebook page and YouTube pages.

You can purchase your tickets on the Big Ticket website www.bigticket.ae or visit our physical stores at the Abu Dhabi International Airports and Al Ain Airport.

The month of November will also see even more prize giveaways than ever before on our social media platforms – prizes including Smartphones, Tablets and Bluetooth Speakers awarded to customers that participate in activities on the official Big Ticket Facebook and Instagram pages.