Filipino Family Clinic at Mediclinic Deira

In order to serve the Pinoy community in Dubai, Mediclinic Deira proudly announces the opening of the Filipino Family Clinic. The state-of-the-art clinic provides a wide range of medical and surgical services for an entire family, from family medicine services, to obstetrics and gynaecology and paediatrics. The team of experienced and well-known Filipino doctors are committed to providing high quality medical care, guidance, and support to each and every patient.

Dr. Romulo M. Dimarucut – Specialist Paediatrician

Dr. Romulo has 20 years of extensive experience of working in Paediatrics. He encourages queries and a healthy discussion with the parents and guardians about the patient’s condition, making them understand the disease process and what to expect, recognising the fact that they are integral partners in the patient’s recovery and overall well-being.

Dr. Girlie Tabilona Larroder, Specialist Paediatrician

Dr. Larroder is a Diplomate of the Philippine Paediatric Society and she is dedicated to offering the best care to all children from new-borns to adolescents. Her services include well child check-ups, management of common neonatal and paediatric infections, vaccinations and preventative health.

Dr. Dora Dimarucut – Specialist OBGYN

Dr. Dora Dimarucut is a Fellow of the Philippine Obstetric and Gynaecologic Society and has 20 years of experience. Maintaining a healthy physician-patient relationship has been the ethos of her practice, where compassion and confidentiality are of utmost importance. She believes that patients should be actively involved in deciding for treatment options and plan of care.

Dr. Chyrell-Lyn Mananguite, General Practitioner

Dr. Mananguite has worked in the medical field for more than 15 years. She is specialised in diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia and other chronic diseases, preventative health and all general medicine and surgical disorders.

Located conveniently within City Centre Deira, next to the Pullman Hotel, the clinic is easily accessible with the metro and offers free parking if you are driving.

For bookings call 800 1999 or visit www.mediclinic.ae.