Durability, longevity among top reasons behind G-SHOCK’s popularity among Filipinos

Growing up, many Filipinos have grown accustomed to household names for their daily needs and even for luxury items. For watches, it’s common among Filipinos to have had or still have a G-Shock at one point in their lives, to the point that it remains as one of the “must-haves” of Filipinos no matter where they are in the world.

Casio, the makers of G-SHOCK worldwide, states that it’s the distinguished DNA and brand value stemming from the durability and longevity of each watch that they produce which Filipinos and many residents in both Southeast and Far East Asia have grown accustomed to.

“G-SHOCK is the most durable digital and analog-digital watches in the industry, trusted by military personnel, law enforcement, and surfers and outdoor and lifestyle enthusiasts around the world. G-SHOCK fans in general and especially Filipinos have pride in wearing the G-SHOCK watches, as it reflects authenticity and social status “Being cool” and “bold”,” said Casio’s new Managing Director Takashi Seimiya.

Shopping convenience

Apart from several physical stores, Casio has also expanded its online presence with the rise of e-commerce around the world.

“Making G-SHOCK available at the customer’s fingertips in which product a diversified line-up will all be available online and can be purchased from comfort of your home,” said Seimiya.

In the UAE, Seimiya said that Filipinos and expats who love checking out the latest reveals of the newest Casio G-SHOCK watches can soon expect limited edition designs and makes to be released in the market that will appeal to people of all ages.

“Retail experience and dynamic events to happen regionally and especially here in UAE. Forthcoming local limited edition watches to be announced soon and to be released and available exclusively with specific retailers. Partnerships and collaborations are part of G-SHOCK culture, in which we aim to reach to fashion/ art/ music and fitness enthusiast,” shared Seimiya.

For instance, the latest additions to G-SHOCK’s line up to date are the new G-SHOCK MOVE lineup of sports watches, so called G-SQUAD GBD-H1000 Series models which are equipped with heart rate monitor and GPS. The result is powerfully vibrant timepieces that look great no matter where there are worn with useful workout functions include an optical sensor for heart rate measurement, along with bearing, altitude/barometric pressure and temperature sensors, and an accelerometer for step counting.

Watch of choice

Seimiya acknowledged many Filipino G-SHOCK fans who have amassed collections of the iconic watch since their childhood to this date and wishes to reach out to more Filipinos who love the brand that has created a legacy for decades in the Philippines and overseas.

“It will always be great to get to know our fans and watch collectors and communicate with them! We are in touch with various G-SHOCK and CASIO watch collectors across the region and are looking forward to learn more about our fans. We invite watch collectors to reach out to us on our official Instagram page, @G-SHOCK_middleeast “ shared Seimiya.

The new Casio Managing Director also invites Filipinos who have yet to own their G-SHOCK watch to have a look at their latest collections at their stores and watch out for future new releases of their watches.

“We invite all our Filipinos fans to visit our flagship store in Dubai Mall, Deira City Center, along with all G-SHOCK stores. Stay tuned for latest releases and limited edition models from G-SHOCK and BABY-G! Please join G-SHOCK club to stay updated with our latest releases and promotions https://gshock-club.com/ with the latest events and news available at http://media.gshock-club.com/ ,” said Seimiya.