Enjoy free voucher at WEMART’s Big Sale this November

Filipinos who wish to enjoy huge discounts, with top quality ingredients and groceries can now head over to WEMART Supermarket as they will be hosting a week-long promotion with free vouchers in store!

Shoppers who visit their nearest WEMART branch can enjoy their favorite hotpot ingredients, cooking essentials and other snacks and food items for less than AED10* including cooking oil, milk, Japanese tea, spring rolls, buchi rolls, seaweed packets and more!

What’s even better is that WEMART offers a AED30 voucher for those who will purchase their discounted multi-function electronic hotpot. Another AED30 voucher awaits those who will get their multi-function roasting pan as well!

Apart from these items, those who will purchase crab balls, durian pulps and/or lobster balls at specified quantities will get to enjoy anywhere from AED 5 to AED 20 vouchers as well!

The BIG SALE promotion is only available at WEMART Clock Tower and Baniyas branches.

Visit your nearest WEMART branch to enjoy shopping for all of these items as well as more discounted goods that WEMART provides for all of their customers. Shoppers who wish to stay home can also order their goods through the WEMART App.

Search @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers from WEMART Hypermarket.

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Contact Numbers: 04 235 9002 / 055 942 7519

WEMART is also available through the following branches:

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Contact Numbers: 04 227 0567 / 052 460 3357

WEMART Supermarket – International City

Contact Numbers: 055 665 9899 / 055 020 32168

*Prices exclusive of tax

 

