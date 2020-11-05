Reward yourself while shopping with the Festival Rewards app at Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali

It’s no secret that one of Filipino expats’ most favorite pastimes in the UAE is to shop and reward themselves and their families back home by showering them with gifts that they deserve.

Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza now give back to their loyal shoppers and new visitors with the launch of their Festival Rewards app – a free-to-download app that’s available on the App Store and Google Play where shoppers can get an abundance of offers and discounts.

Home to some of the biggest events, rewards and giveaways Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza constantly bring the best in retail to their broad range of shoppers. The App has offers featured including deals such as 25% off general access tickets to BOUNCE-X, 25% off Peppermill Restaurant, Buy one, get on free off Jamaica Blue, 30% off all items at Gelato Divino to more indulgent deals such as free haircuts with purchase of AED 200 at The Art of Shaving and three free body care products upon spends of AED 500 at Bath & Body Works.

Find Festival Rewards through five easy steps:

Go to App Store on your iPhone or the Google Play Store for your android smartphone. Search for ‘Festival Rewards’; Download the app; Register with your details; Avail amazing offers!

@dubaifestivalcitymall @dubaifestivalplaza

https://www.dubaifestivalcitymall.com/

https://www.dubaifestivalplaza.com

Dubai Festival City Mall is one of Dubai’s most iconic shopping destinations, located less than five minutes from Dubai International Airport, with easy access from the Garhoud and Business Bay bridges. Festival City also offers one of the best views of the Dubai skyline and sunsets from Festival Bay. Enjoy shopping at over 350 stores including M&S, Centrepoint, Paris Gallery, Jashamal Department Store, Dubai’s only IKEA, Top Shop and H&M and premium Fashion brands including DVF, Kate Spade, Coach, DKNY, Mint Velvet and Top Shop and H&M. Dubai Festival City Mall also offers a great selection of casual and formal eateries and restaurants, complemented by Novo Premier Cinema.

Dubai Festival Plaza is Dubai South’s newest hot spot for UAE’s visitors and residents located off Exit 25 from Sheikh Zayed Road or off D57W Yalayis Street Exit on Al Khail Road – with free shuttle bus services to and from the Energy Metro Station and the Ibn Battuta Metro station to the mall every 20 minutes. Festival Plaza provides a variety of shopping experiences with stores such M&S, Damas, Jawhara Jewellry, Rivoli EyeZone, Al Jaber Optical, Mumuso, Flormar, Lutetia Clinic, Life Pharmacy, LuLu Hypermarket, with more exciting stores to open soon. .

Mall operating hours for both Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza are from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm from Sunday to Wednesday and 10:00 am until 12 midnight from Thursday to Saturday.