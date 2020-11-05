Get holiday-ready and feel the spirit of Christmas with Dollar Plus

Filipinos are always thrilled when –ber months arrive, since it signals the beginning of Christmas – one of the most anticipated holidays of the year.

And here in the UAE, local shops such as Dollar Plus give joy for many Filipinos during the yuletide season with highly affordable decorations so that Filipinos can begin prepping their homes for the joyous festivities in the coming months.

Party supplies, Christmas decors, and other festive items are now available at Dollar Plus starting from only AED3 per item across their store locations at Ibn Battuta Mall and My City Centre Al Barsha in Dubai, as well as at the Dalma Mall in Abu Dhabi.

Dollar Plus offers thousands of items across 14 major merchandise categories, making it a dedicated one-stop value store for all your household & family shopping. The store offers its customers a broad assortment of general merchandise and seasonal items of international standards from across the globe at great value price points, which takes it a notch higher from its competition.

The price points of products range from AED 3 to AED 20, with most products being priced at AED 7. The brand offers products across all household categories including (but not limited to), Dining & Kitchen, Living, Bath, General Homecare, and Stationary, Fashion, Health & Beauty, Toys, Baby Care, Party needs, Gardening, Seasonal, Travel/Tools / Pet needs, Electronics, Snacks & Beverages and more.

Dollar Plus – where UAE residents can get quality merchandise for less! Save BIG on the things your family needs. There is always a reason to smile, find it at Dollar Plus!