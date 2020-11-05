Cooking with Abevia: Puto, Kutsinta, Bibingka atbp.

When Filipinos talk about merienda time, one of their most favorite dishes that come to mind are colorful, flavorful variations of the ‘kakanin’ (rice cakes).

These delicious delights pack the right blend of sweetness – and with Abevia Evaporated Milk in the mix, Filipinos can make these Filipino rice cake delights even more nutritious.

Here’s a list of these Filipino kakanin favorites:

Puto. This easy-to-do rice cake is so versatile that Filipinos can either eat these bite-sized delights on their own, or paired with other viands such as Dinuguan, Batchoy, and more.

Abevia Evaporated Milk ramps up the creaminess of each bite of your Puto, which complements the rice cake’s sweetness especially with the cheese placed on top.

Kutsinta and Sapin-Sapin. These colorful, delicious treats make use of sticky rice that melts in your mouth.

With the right blend of Abevia Evaporated Milk in the mix, Filipinos can enjoy a delectable, nutritious snack that the entire family would enjoy.

Bibingka. This rice cake gives a tasty mouthful of blended ingredients, with the cheese on top giving it a slightly savory taste.

Including a can of Abevia Evaporated Milk in your recipe gives this snack that rich, creamy feel with every bite.

What’s even better is that Abevia currently has an ongoing product promotion where shoppers only have to pay AED9 for 6 cans of 170 grams of Abevia Evaporated Milk – giving more value for their money and better nutrition for their daily needs.

Find Abevia at your nearest convenience store today. Available at Westzone, Safeer, Al Madina, Kenz and groceries near you.

Filipinos can also connect with Abevia through their website: www.nutridor.com as well as through the following channels:

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: @Abevia Mena

Instagram: @abevia_mena

Abevia Evaporated Milk is made from 100% quality ingredients from Europe without any preservatives and no added sugar.

Its unique low cholesterol formula loaded with Protein, Vitamins A and D, and Calcium, brings you a creamy, tasty, and healthy experience.

Add Abevia – Add Goodness to Life.