21-year old Filipina gets approved visa to Australia amidst COVID-19

What could be more rewarding after all these uncertain times than a secured future? That is what is feels for 21-year old Remoel Kaye of Dubai after she received a call from The Visa Center; one of the leading immigration firms in the Middle East, informing her that her visa application to Australia has been granted.

Youngest among siblings, Remoel who hails from Nueva Ecija, Philippines was signed up by her mother for a student visa application to Australia with the help of The Visa Center. They were hoping that through this move, they will be able to secure their family’s future and reap the benefits of living in Australia eventually.

Here are some of the things that she shared about her successful immigration application:

How does it feel to get a granted visa in the middle of a pandemic?

“Ako po sa totoo lang. nagulat po ako. Saka mixed emotions po ‘yung naramdaman ko. Kasi kinakabahan po ako pero at the same time masaya po ako,” said Remoel when asked about her first reaction upon learning that her visa application has been granted last October 22, 2020.

Remoel shared that because of the delay caused by the pandemic, she can’t help but feel uneasy at some point during her waiting time. But what affirmed her is her belief that, “kapag para sa’yo, para sa’yo.”

“Advice ko lang wag kayong panghinaan ng loob kasi lahat tayo may sari-sariling timeline sa buhay. Kumbaga kung hindi man para sayo ngayon, malay mo next year.

Sa totoo lang ang na-imagine ko po before, dito na po ako [sa Dubai] magtatapos, dito mag-aaral… pero iba talaga kapag iba ang plan para sa’yo ni God,” said Remoel.

What is the best thing to do during the ‘waiting time’?

While waiting for the result of her application, Remoel shared that she maximized her time doing part-time work and securing a driver’s license in Dubai. She also enrolled in edX which offers online courses from Harvard University.

Her parents were also using the time to secure everything that Remoel will be needing in Australia. They said that a lot of prayers were involved during the waiting time.

What are your future plans?

She will be studying Leadership and Management at Perth College of Business and Technology (PCBT), one of the school partners of The Visa Center. After which, she still plans to enroll to more courses. “Try ko pong kumuha [ng] interior design which is connected po siya sa architecture,” said Remoel.

How was your overall process with The Visa Center?

“Maganda naman ‘yung experience namin dito, very accommodating sila. Lahat ng questions namin, nasasagot nila. Kailangan lang talaga mag-submit ng requirements. Na-meet naman namin ‘yung mag requirements na kailangan nila, kaya naging maayos lahat,” said Ms. Remy.

Remoel went on to thank the staff of The Visa Center who have been instrumental in her immigration journey.

“Sir Patrick, Ms. Elsie, Ms. Apple, gusto ko lang po mag-thank you ng sobra kasi inassist nyo po kami nung una pa lang. Naging open po kayo, tsaka friendly din at naging malapit na rin po kayo sa amin. Tsaka hindi po magiging posible po itong lahat kung ‘di po dahil sa inyo,” said Remoel.

Remoel was also very grateful for her parents’ support saying “Ma, Pa, thank you kasi sinuportahan niyo ako tsaka hindi niyo po ako pinabayaan.”

What is your message to all young people like you who are aspiring to immigrate?

“Dream big! ’Wag ka lang mag-stay sa isang bansa. Be adventurous. ‘Wag mo pipigilan ‘yung sarili mo sa mga bagong experience. ‘Wag kayong mag-hesitate or mag-doubt sa kaya ninyong gawin kasi laging may plano si God para sa inyo… Try niyo lang ng i-try,” said Remoel.

Right now, she can’t help but feel excited with her new life adventure in Australia.

Watch her full interview here.

Previously, The Filipino Times already ran stories of a Pinay achieves her immigration dream to Australia at the age of 23, making her mama proud, Couple goals: Husband and wife to finally fulfill their dream of living in Australia, and a Filipina accountant who has fulfilled her dream of living in Perth.

