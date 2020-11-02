TFT Reach

Meet the Filipino doctors of Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

Meet the Filipino doctors at Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital in a range of different specialities including Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Internal Medicine, Dermatology and General Medicine.

________________________________________________________________________________

Meet Dr. Jeneth Habacon, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital. Dr. Habacon is from the Philippines and has more than 16 years’ clinical experience in obstetrics and gynaecology and more than 20 years’ experience as a medical doctor. She has extensive experience in obstetrical and gynaecological disease detection, treatment, prevention and health maintenance.

_________________________________________________________________________________

Meet Dr. Miki Yamamoto Balin, Specialist Paediatrics at Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital. Dr. Balin is from the Philippines and has over 10 years of experience in paediatrics. Dr. Balin provides care for new borns, diagnosis and treatment of common neonatal and paediatric acute illnesses, paediatric growth and developmental assessments and preventative healthcare for children.

________________________________________________________________________________

Dr. Aguida Ventura Perez is a Specialist Internal Medicine at Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital. Dr. Perez is from the Philippines and provides diagnostic and therapeutic care for all aspects of adult diseases including diabetes, hypertension, anaemia, asthma, preventative care to name but a few.

________________________________________________________________________________

Dr. Aileen M.Villanueva is a general practitioner at Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital. Dr. Villanueva is from the Philippines with over 28 years of experience in the Philippines and the UAE. Dr. Villanueva provides general, preventative medicine and wellness care.

________________________________________________________________________________

Dr. Antolin C. De Leon Jr. is a specialist dermatologist at Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital. Dr. De Leon is from the Philippines and has more than 10 years’ experience as a specialist dermatologist in the Philippines and the UAE. Dr. De Leon manages diseases of the skin, hair and nails, provides cosmetic dermatology, laser treatments, acne and acne scar treatments.

 

For more information please visit

https://www.mediclinic.ae/en/al-noor-hospital/promo/meet-our-philippine-doctors.html

For appointments please call

8002000

 

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of UAE’s First Abu Dhabi Bank Mobile Banking App added to HUAWEI AppGallery

UAE’s First Abu Dhabi Bank Mobile Banking App added to HUAWEI AppGallery

3 hours ago
Photo of There’s No Place Like Gold: Interior designer Michael Fiebrich on inspiring holistic design experience

There’s No Place Like Gold: Interior designer Michael Fiebrich on inspiring holistic design experience

3 days ago
Photo of WeMart anniversary promo a big hit among Filipinos in Dubai

WeMart anniversary promo a big hit among Filipinos in Dubai

4 days ago
Photo of Immerse yourself in a fit, active lifestyle this winter with Skechers Energy

Immerse yourself in a fit, active lifestyle this winter with Skechers Energy

4 days ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close