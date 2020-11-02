Meet the Filipino doctors of Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital

Meet the Filipino doctors at Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital in a range of different specialities including Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Internal Medicine, Dermatology and General Medicine.

Meet Dr. Jeneth Habacon, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital. Dr. Habacon is from the Philippines and has more than 16 years’ clinical experience in obstetrics and gynaecology and more than 20 years’ experience as a medical doctor. She has extensive experience in obstetrical and gynaecological disease detection, treatment, prevention and health maintenance.

Meet Dr. Miki Yamamoto Balin, Specialist Paediatrics at Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital. Dr. Balin is from the Philippines and has over 10 years of experience in paediatrics. Dr. Balin provides care for new borns, diagnosis and treatment of common neonatal and paediatric acute illnesses, paediatric growth and developmental assessments and preventative healthcare for children.

Dr. Aguida Ventura Perez is a Specialist Internal Medicine at Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital. Dr. Perez is from the Philippines and provides diagnostic and therapeutic care for all aspects of adult diseases including diabetes, hypertension, anaemia, asthma, preventative care to name but a few.

Dr. Aileen M.Villanueva is a general practitioner at Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital. Dr. Villanueva is from the Philippines with over 28 years of experience in the Philippines and the UAE. Dr. Villanueva provides general, preventative medicine and wellness care.

Dr. Antolin C. De Leon Jr. is a specialist dermatologist at Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital. Dr. De Leon is from the Philippines and has more than 10 years’ experience as a specialist dermatologist in the Philippines and the UAE. Dr. De Leon manages diseases of the skin, hair and nails, provides cosmetic dermatology, laser treatments, acne and acne scar treatments.

