WeMart anniversary promo a big hit among Filipinos in Dubai

Many overseas Filipinos joined in the fun as WeMart celebrated its first anniversary for an entire weekend, from October 21 to 24.

Shoppers got free scratch cards and enjoyed instant prizes such as appliances and cash vouchers for them to buy more groceries and items they need at home.

Filipinos have expressed their gratitude to WeMart as it has now become their go-to store for their daily needs at home, highlighting the fresh ingredients that they get to buy.

“Lagi kaming nagpupunta rito kasi madami siyang variety and halos kumpleto na rin lahat ng kailangan mo,” said one shopper.

“Nag-grocery kami dito kasi favorite namin ng asawa ko yung mga fresh, green leafy vegetables nila – sobrang fresh talaga,” said another shopper.

WeMart has also become a hotspot for hotpot items so that Filipinos can enjoy the experience at home.

“Every week, after work dumederetso ako dito – mostly Thursdays para mag-grocery at mag salu-salo sa bahay – pang shabu-shabu at mga Chinese and Korean spices,” said a shopper.

