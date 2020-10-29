New W Mart: Now offering FREE home deliveries with 10% grocery discounts

Filipinos are now opting for cashless transactions whenever they can. And here in the UAE, the convenience of enjoying both cashless transactions and contactless deliveries make shoppers feel safer especially during these challenging times.

This is why the New W Mart has launched its own app: New W Mart – Groceries Delivered available both on the App Store on iPhone models and Google Play across Android smartphones.

What’s even better is that New W Mart offers an additional 10% off across all free home deliveries done through their app – pushing their already affordable prices down a notch, combining the convenience of budget-friendly groceries delivered contactless towards your homes.

New W Mart will also be launching their latest promos for the month-end this October, starting from October 29 by 11:00 am across all of their branches.

Of course, shoppers who prefer to visit New W Mart’s branches can easily do so when they head towards one of their following locations:

Al Barsha: Mohd Saif bin Shafar Building, opposite Abidos Hotel Apartments

Tel: +971 4 385 0553 | WhatsApp: +971 56 401 9696

Al Barsha: Mohd Saif bin Shafar Building, near LuLu Hypermarket

Tel: +971 4 221 1677 | WhatsApp: +971 56 538 6060

Dubai Production City: DAMAC Lake Side Tower, near City Center Ma’aiesm at IMPZ

Tel: +971 4 564 6734| WhatsApp: +971 56 403 7037

Apart from their three branches, Filipinos can also enjoy Free Home Delivery by calling the numbers above.

Shoppers who wish to learn about New W Mart’s latest offers can keep themselves informed by sending a message to their WhatsApp hotline depending on the branch nearest to their home.

Customers can also send inquiries and feedback by calling New W Mart Supermarket at the numbers stated above and/or by emailing [email protected].

Get social with New W Mart Supermarket by connecting with them on Facebook: @Newwmart1 and on Instagram @Newwmart_dxb