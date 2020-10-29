Immerse yourself in a fit, active lifestyle this winter with Skechers Energy

Wintertime invites more Filipinos to engage in more activities during the conducive weather conditions.

It is during these months when Filipinos search for comfortable activewear to help them get in shape – and Skechers Energy arrives in time with the original Energy heritage sneaker in classic shades and colourful embellishments.

Famed for its iconic chunky outsole and layered profile, Skechers Energy features Memory Foam insoles which to make it more comfortable to wear with regular use.

Its lightweight design, flexible outsoles and soft uppers such as bio-engineered mesh, soft knit fabrics, and stretchable woven materials help wearers engage in different kinds of activities no matter what kind of terrain they’re at.

Skechers Energy is available in several bright colors, giving an athletic look for everyday wear that fits all age groups. Sport’s heritage offering includes revivals of the line’s popular sport styles – the retro D’Lites, Energy and Stamina sneakers.

A global leader in the performance and lifestyle footwear industry, Skechers USA, Inc. designs, develops and markets more than 3,000 styles for men, women and children. Skechers’ success stems from its employees, high-quality, varied product offering, diversified domestic and international distribution channels, and targeted multi-channel marketing.

Store locations include:

The Company offers two distinct footwear categories: a lifestyle division and performance footwear. Through licensing agreements, the company also offers branded apparel, accessories and more.