Experience dynamic active noise cancellation with HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro

Over recent years the demand for wearable technology has seen a massive surge, with wireless earphones becoming one of the forerunners. The growth in the demand for these devices has also led to the birth of a premium wearables segment, where devices are of better quality and with a higher price range. Stepping into this segment is Huawei, with its latest premium true wireless stereo earphone, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro. It is complete with an iconic design and a dynamic active noise cancellation feature, that brings both good looks and functionality. Huawei has a successful history with its audio products, achieving a massive growth in shipment for its TWS earphones. The launch of this device, shows the huge strides Huawei is making to further its Seamless AI Life strategy which aims to bring a more connected environment.

Even with being a premium wearable segment, wireless earphones still continue with a design ethos that is similar to mid-range or entry level variants. This is where Huawei changes things up with its HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro. Boasting an iconic design that is stylish, comfortable and functional, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro is a true testament to Huawei’s engineering prowess. With a design that is heavily inspired by geometrical beauty and the keys of a piano, it is easy to see why the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro stands out from the crowd. The design is also quite minimalistic, stripping away all the unwanted elements for a more refined, yet elegant look. This design ethos contributes to the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro’s dynamic active noise cancellation ability and overall wearing comfort, while also playing a key role in its smart interactive features.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro is the world’s first dynamic noise cancellation true wireless stereo earphones. Huawei improves upon its previous noise cancellation technology and brings to users a more intelligent and dynamic solution that does more than just mute ambient noise. Instead, it identifies and isolates noise from sounds and eliminates it, making sure users are not completely tuned out from the world around them. Huawei makes this possible with advanced audio engineering elements as the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro uses three high-sensitivity microphones, an 11mm super-magnetic steady-state dynamic driver, a bone voiceprint sensor, and powerful AI algorithms. In addition to this, a dynamic perception system with a built-in acceleration sensor and infrared sensor studies the user, to understand them better for a more personalized noise cancellation experience. Huawei provides users with three noise cancellation modes, which the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro intelligently switches between based on the data collected from the ambient environment. This includes the Ultra Mode for enhanced noise cancellation that eliminates every kind of disturbance, Cozy Mode, which reduces noises from paper flipping, typing, computers and conversations, and the General Mode, which greatly reduces the ambient noises in the environment.

The concern with earphones with stronger noise cancellation is that everything is muted from the ambient environment, which can lead to users missing out announcements or alerts. However, when the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro’s Awareness Mode is turned on, the ambient noise is greatly lowered ensuring users are alerted with important sounds. There is also a Voice Mode, which decreases the noise around users but keeps voices loud and clear, so that they don’t have to take off the earphones to have a conversation.

With wireless earphones being used more on a daily basis, Huawei tackled a common issue users had with the poor sound quality of the voice during calls. The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro does this with the help of a three-microphone call noise cancellation system and bone voiceprint call noise cancellation technology, which removes background noise and enhances user voice for phone calls. The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro has a large battery life that is longer than other earphones in the segment. It can also be charged up quickly wired or wirelessly with HUAWEI SuperCharge, which charges up to 30% wired and 18% wirelessly in just 10 minutes.

Having multiple devices is not a challenge either, because the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro supports dual device connectivity regardless of the platform or device, complete with seamless switching. Users no longer need to tap their earphones furiously to activate certain features, since the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro opts for smart interactions such as sliding or pinching the stem for a smoother user experience.

Huawei has now made it more convenient to manage a user’s smart devices, including other Android smartphones, through the HUAWEI AI Life App. Simply download and install it from the HUAWEI AppGallery to begin managing a wide range of smart products. The app allows for a more seamless connection of devices compared with other brands. Users can get the HUAWEI AI Life App by scanning the QR code on their HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro box and selecting download via the browser.

The premium wearables segment may have its fair share of devices, but the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro brings to the table a new design that is trend-setting and comfortable. In addition, it comes with a wide range of noise cancellation and smart features that are ideal in everyday situations. This makes Huawei’s latest flagship earphone one to look out for everyday users and audiophiles alike.