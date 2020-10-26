TFT Reach

LOOK: Filipino guests take a splash at Yas Waterworld’s ‘Kabayan Nights’ experience held last 06 and 09 October.

Filipinos enjoyed a quick escape from their daily routines as they enjoyed the Yas Waterworld’s Kabayan Nights with their families and friends!

The nights included playing the Philippines’ National anthem, a silent disco with Filipino music, the Splash Squad dance performance and a taste of Filipino delicacies such as Chicken Adobo and Beef Giniling.

Guests of the world’s leading waterpark then enjoyed after-dark access to over 40 world-class rides, slides, and attractions while listening to classic Filipino hits.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

