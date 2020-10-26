LOOK: Filipino guests take a splash at Yas Waterworld’s ‘Kabayan Nights’ experience held last 06 and 09 October.

Filipinos enjoyed a quick escape from their daily routines as they enjoyed the Yas Waterworld’s Kabayan Nights with their families and friends!

The nights included playing the Philippines’ National anthem, a silent disco with Filipino music, the Splash Squad dance performance and a taste of Filipino delicacies such as Chicken Adobo and Beef Giniling.

Guests of the world’s leading waterpark then enjoyed after-dark access to over 40 world-class rides, slides, and attractions while listening to classic Filipino hits.