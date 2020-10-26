CBBC’s Clearance Sale to offer up to 80% discounts from Oct 29 to Nov 2

The return of CBBC at the Dubai World Trade Centre was a huge success and it brought back UAE’s shopping fanatics and bargain hunters together under one roof. The 5-day shopping heaven was a treat in this pandemic situation and indeed it brought peace of mind in the minds of the customers.

CBBC succeeded in bringing the shopping craze back in people and now it continues to set the trend of safe shopping. Being the World’s First and the Biggest Socially Distancing Shopping Festival, people’s satisfaction with the safety and measure regarding COVID-19 was overwhelming. This only encouraged people to leave their homes and begin their shopping spree again.

As per public demand, CBBC will be coming back into Dubai World Trade Centre with CBBC Clearance Sale. This edition of the CBBC Clearance Sale will be bigger than ever before. CBBC Clearance Sale will be offering 80% off on more than 200 brands.

More than 200 brands participating in this years CBBC Clearance Sale which include the likes of Gucci, Versace, Boss, CK, Guess, Splash, Ralph Lauren, Pablosky, Steve Madden, Desigual, Ecco, Aigner, Adidas, Lacoste, Oxxily, Ray-Ban, Police and many more.

With Diwali around the corner, what better way to celebrate the Festival of Lights by shopping your favorite brands only at CBBC. The CBBC Big Clearance Sale gives all an opportunity to enjoy Diwali and shopping all together under one roof.

CBBC has always been the central hub for shopping premium brands at prices that cannot matched elsewhere. In addition, CBBC is has become the only shopping fiesta with no entry charges at all. Ever since the first CBBC, it was one of the key components for the success of CBBC over the years.

The CBBC Clearance Sale 2020 will kick off on Thursday the 29th of November 2020 and will be spread across two halls at the Dubai World Trade Centre bringing together more than 200 fashion, lifestyle and beauty brands that promise discounts of up to 80 percent off on apparel, shoes, bags, cosmetics. watches, sunglasses and more.

CBBC Clearance Sale will give another opportunity to its customers to add their favorite brands to their wardrobe with iconic collections and trends of current and past seasons. The CBBC tradition of giving free gifts to the shoppers will be followed throughout.

Visit CBBC at Dubai World Trade Centre Hall 5 & 6 from 29th of October until the 2nd of November 2020, 10 am – 10 pm.

For more info: Call/Whats app: +971 52 821809 – [email protected]