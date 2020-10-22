TFT Reach

Satisfy your cravings with homemade ice cream using ABEVIA products

One of the top go-to dessert selections of many Filipinos and expats in the UAE is a nice scoop of ice cream.

With a variety of flavors available in the market, Filipinos can now create their very own homemade ice creams together with Abevia’s dairy products so that they know exactly what goes in their ice cream mix.

Top flavors that many Filipinos love include sweet creamy flavors such as chocolate, lotus biscoff, dark chocolate, classic vanilla to more fruit flavor selections such as mango, strawberry, passion fruit, blueberry, and avocado.

What’s even better is that Abevia currently has an ongoing product promotion where shoppers only have to pay AED9 for 6 cans of 170 grams of Abevia Evaporated Milk – giving more value for their money and better nutrition for their daily needs.

Find Abevia at your nearest convenience store today. Available at Westzone, Safeer, Al Madina, Kenz and groceries near you.

Filipinos can also connect with Abevia through their website: www.nutridor.com as well as through the following channels:

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: @Abevia Mena

Instagram: @abevia_mena

Abevia Evaporated Milk is made from 100% quality ingredients from Europe without any preservatives and no added sugar.

Its unique low cholesterol formula loaded with Protein, Vitamins A and D, and Calcium, brings you a creamy, tasty, and healthy experience.

Add Abevia – Add Goodness to Life.

 

