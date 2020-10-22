TFT Reach

Filipino talent to shine in Dubai’s “All About Pinoy” virtual contest with total prize pool at AED 35,000

A new virtual contest that highlights the innate skills and confidence of Filipinos will soon give rise to a new wave of Pinoy talent in the UAE.

Red Event Services LLC, a well famed event management company established in UAE and KSA, in association with well-known restaurants – House of Flavors and Uncle Tea, holders of Business Excellence and MEA’s UAE Business Awards proudly presents “All About Pinoy” contest – A digital competition that aims to celebrate and bring forth the best of raw talent from the Filipino community living in UAE, ranging from photographers, singers to beauty pageants.

Arif Ibrahim, founder of Red Event Services LLC, owner of House of Flavor and Uncle Tea passionately welcomes all Filipinos to be part of this contest and said the following:

“Filipino’s currently work in over 100 different countries around the world. And no matter where they work, Filipinos have a reputation for not only being excellent employees and team members but also highly talented people, and we’re trying to bring that spark into the contest and showcase their flair, especially after how hard the past few months have been for all of us, I believe this will lift up the Filipino community spirit.”

“All About Pinoy” is a Filipino centric and unique new age digital platform competition, and is the biggest search for raw talented Filipinos who never give up on their passion. Our belief in building talent communities to discover, recognize and promote new talent led us to create a series of contests:

  1. GANDANG PINAY (Beauty Contest)
  2. LITRATONG PINOY (Photography Contest)
  3. BOSES NG PINOY (Singing Contest)

The inaugural competition will have a prize fund of more than Dhs 35,000. For each competition, Dhs 5,000 goes to the winner, Dhs 3,000 to the 2nd place winner, and Dhs 2,000 to the 3rd place winner for any contest. Apart from this, there are several special awards to be given away including People’s Choice Award, Jury’s Favorite Award, Sponsors Award and more – which will be worth Dhs 500 each.

How to join:

  • Registration can be done through online registration forms on their Instagram and facebook pages: @Allaboutpinoy
  • Upload entries for the contest through Facebook and Instagram account and tag @Allaboutpinoy while using event hashtag #AllAboutPinoy.

Here are the schedules for each competition:

  • Voting (Beauty Competition) – 08.11.20 – 14.11.20
  • Finale (Beauty Competition) – 21.11.20
  • Voting (Photography Competition) – 22.11.20 – 28.11.20
  • Finale (Photography Competition) – 05.12.20
  • Voting (Singing Competition) – 06.12.20 – 12.12.20
  • Finale (Singing Competition) – 19.12.20

More information can be found on their official website: www.allaboutpinoy.com

 

