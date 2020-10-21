TFT Reach

WeMart to give away Hisense TV worth AED19,999 for first anniversary celebration

Staff Report

Filipinos who wish to not only shop for groceries but get a chance to win a brand-new TV can now enjoy and celebrate together with WeMart Clock Tower branch that’s giving away an AED19,999 worth of Hisense TV for free!

Shoppers who purchase at least AED 300* for WeMart Clock Tower’s first anniversary celebrations will get a lottery stub with a small ticket that gets shoppers in the running to win a television from Hisense that’s worth AED19,999!

In addition, those who visit WeMart Clock Tower’s hypermarket area at the first floor and purchase at least AED 100* will instantly get a scratch card to win a freebie instantly! Just present the receipt to the event desk.

What’s better is that the more you purchase, the more lottery tickets and scratch tickets you can enjoy to increase your chances of winning!

*Purchase of cigarettes, phone cards, wholesale and discounted goods are not available for this promotion.

Visit the WeMart Clock Tower branch to enjoy all of these promos as well as more discounted goods that will be announced at a later date. Shoppers who wish to stay home can also order their goods through the WeMart App.

Search @wemartuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers from WeMart Hypermarket.

WeMart Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Contact Numbers: 04 235 9002 / 055 942 7519

WeMart is also available through the following branches:

WeMart – Baniyas Branch

Contact Numbers: 04 227 0567 / 052 460 3357

WeMart Hypermarket – Dragon Mart

Contact Numbers: 055 665 9899 / 055 020 32168

