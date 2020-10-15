Feel at home with Palengke Supermarket’s grocery shopping experience

Whenever Filipinos head out to do their groceries, one of the most important factors that they yearn to experience is to find everything they need under one roof. Fortunately, a new upcoming grocery shop has set its sights to fulfill the grocery needs of every Filipino that visits their store.

Enter Palengke Supermarket, UAE’s local store dedicated for the Filipinos that first open to the public in 2018.

Fast forward to today, it is now opening its fifth branch this October 16 located behind Mall of the Emirates at Al Barsha in Dubai that provides products directly from the Philippines for Filipino expats to consume and enjoy here in the UAE.

“We have received so many requests from people residing in Dubai to open Palengke branches in their nearby localities so that they can access easily. You can notice that from our tag line itself that we are specializing mainly on Filipino Communities, whatever Filipinos needs A to Z product we are trying to serve,” said Shaijul Ibrahim, CEO of Palengke Group.

This comes as Palengke Supermarket originally opened in Al Ain in July 2018, with another branch that opened in Al Ain as well the following year by August 2019. The group opened its third and fourth branches in Burjuman and Karama in February and July 2020 respectively.

Shaijul states that the experience Palengke Supermarket provides is that of an open market where Filipinos can feel like they’re back in the Philippines with Filipino products within their reach at accessible, affordable prices.

“We are trying to make Filipinos feel at home even though they are living in UAE, we host special deals and promotions on all special Filipino occasions and special days and we are giving weekly promotions and offers on favorite Filipino products,” explained Shaijul.

Palengke Supermarket’s tagline “From Pilipinas to yoU.A.E” is a testament to the company’s vision to provide a homely feeling to each Filipino that comes to visit their store that will have them head towards Palengke Supermarket as their reliable go-to grocery shopping market.

“Filipinas love UAE and consider this as their second hometown . My mission is to make them get everything they miss from Philippines . That’s our motto- ‘From Pilipinas to yoU.A.E’,” said Shaijul.

With rapid expansion planned for Palengke Supermarket, Shaijul revealed that another branch will be opening in Al Ain this November, with another branch in Abu Dhabi City to open in two and half months’ time.

Palengke Supermarket’s newly-opened branch is located behind Mall of the Emirates at Al Barsha in Dubai.

Shoppers can contact Palengke Supermarket via WhatsApp at 050 138 5456 or via Instagram: @palengkesupermarket