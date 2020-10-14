Huawei launches the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro in the UAE

Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) today announced the launch of its latest flagship True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro in the UAE. HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro is the world’s first intelligent dynamic noise-cancelling earphones and this year’s flagship among Huawei’s audio products, further establishing Huawei as a pioneer and innovator in the TWS earphones field. The new earphones deliver exquisite craftsmanship, long-lasting comfort, intelligent dynamic active noise cancellation, long-lasting battery life and a wide range of smart interaction features which is sure to delight consumers.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro are available in three colour variants of Carbon Black, Ceramic White and Silver White priced at 649AED from October 22nd, 2020 from Huawei Experience Stores, E-shops and in select retailers across the UAE.

Combining art and technology to shape the future of design

Huawei designed the new HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro with style and comfort in mind. Adhering to the design principle of minimalism, the new HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro strip back any unnecessary design features while ensuring each element is functional as well as stylish. A unique in-ear design makes it comfortable to wear and the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro also come with three varying sizes of silicone earplugs. This combines with a fit detection feature – available in the HUAWEI AI Life app – allowing users to find the perfect and most stable fit. To achieve this, Huawei Audio Lab collected and analysed ear canal data from over 1,000 real users from around the world.

Additionally, the new HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro’s distinctive square-shaped stem is sleek and stylish, while minimising external noise and housing vital technical components. The wind-proof design eliminates sound pickup holes to mitigate wind noise interference. This means users could avoid being affected by outside noise, even when walking, running or cycling. What’s more, users can effortlessly enable active noise cancellation, adjust the volume, answer calls, press play and skip songs using the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro earphone stems. The gestures are highly intuitive – simply swipe or pinch a specific area to take control. HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro can accurately detect users’ operating habits to minimise false touches.

As Huawei’s newest and most advanced flagship audio product, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro delivers astonishing audio quality. What’s more, the listening experience is enhanced by new and intelligent features which are set to redefine the TWS headphone market.

Redefine noise cancellation with the world’s first intelligent dynamic noise cancellation

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro are the world’s first TWS earphones that feature intelligent dynamic noise cancellation. Improving on previous models, the noise cancellation is boosted up to 40dB[1] while the closed in-ear fit naturally lends itself to cutting out distractions. Enhancing this further, the dual microphones positioned inside and outside the earbuds can quickly identify your surrounding noise environment and automatically switch between three noise cancellation modes – Ultra Mode, Cozy Mode and General Mode – to effectively cut out environmental noise. Whether the user is at home, going for a walk or in a busy metro station, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro intelligently senses their environment and improves the noise cancelling experience.

A whole host of other smart features further enhance the user experience, making HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro a delight to use. Awareness Mode and Voice Mode utilise the two microphones to help users hear the outside world when crossing the road or having a conversation.

Long-lasting battery life with fast charging

With active noise cancellation enabled, the battery lasts up to 4.5 hours; without noise cancellation enabled, the battery lasts a whole 7 hours without needing to charge with the included charging case[3]. Simply pinch the earbuds’ stem to control the noise cancellation on or off.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro not only has excellent battery life, but also has superb charging efficiency. It supports both wired and wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge. When charging for 10 minutes, the wired charging method can charge to 30% and wireless charging method can be charged to 18%. With a 30-minute charge, the wired charging method can charge to 55%, and wireless charging can charge up to 32%.

In addition, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro is the world’s first smart dual-antenna Bluetooth earphones. On HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro, each earphone is equipped with two Bluetooth antennas that offers 360° omnidirectional Bluetooth signal coverage for a more stable connection.

Connect the digital audio world with the smarter features

Dual Connection with Android, iOS and Windows smart systems means users can seamlessly switch between devices without being tied to one brand.

This new intelligent sound combined with distinctive design, craftsmanship and comfort means the new HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro are a must buy for consumers everywhere.

Pricing and availability

