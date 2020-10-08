Should you save or invest during the pandemic?

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has caused massive losses for businesses and jobs for many people, with movement and lockdown measures forcing companies to suspend their operations.

In this time of crisis, it is truly important to know how to manage your money to be more financially prepared. Right now, everyone needs to be smarter with their money by proper budgeting, saving, and investing.

One way to ensure financial security, according to experts, is to invest. At first glance, investing in the middle of the pandemic seems counterintuitive. However, stock prices now are at their lowest amid the threats of recession. Considering that you earn more by buying low and selling high, it makes sense that the ongoing crisis is a good time to buy.

Why do many people consider investing in the first place? For one, it may yield higher returns. It also guards your money against inflation (or the decrease in your buying power as prices of goods continue to rise) better than saving.

For the short to medium term, saving might be enough to offset inflation, but not in the long term. The inflation rate in the Philippines is said to be about 5% per year. If you save money through regular time deposits, you may only yield an interest rate of 1 to 2 percent per annum. So it’s better to look for ways to grow your money in the long run. In essence, you have higher chance of reaching your financial goals by investing.

Considerations before investing

Don’t make the common mistake of investing before you’re ready for it. Otherwise, you would ultimately lose some, if not all, of your capital. Take the time to consider the following to evaluate whether or not you’re ready to start investing:

Your investment goals and horizon

Identify your financial goals to know whether you should save or invest.

For paying off debts, regular living expenses, medical costs, and other emergencies, it’s better to save rather than risk your funds by investing. You have to first build an emergency fund, about 3-6 months’ worth of your salary. Saving is always the first step because you need to have enough money set aside in case your investment takes a turn for the worse. Think of your emergency fund as your safety net – minimal to no growth and risk, but can be withdrawn anytime in case you need it. Either keep it in a savings account, time deposit, or a money market mutual fund.

However, it is better to invest if you’re preparing for your children’s college tuition, your dream house, or your retirement in the next 5 to 10 years. Relatively long-term goals and investment horizon are generally ideal for investing, specifically in stocks and equity funds.

Note however that investing does not lock your money per se. In fact, most types of investment can be readily withdrawn or converted to cash. But keep in mind that withdrawing ahead of time may cause you to lose money. In investing, you might also encounter “paper losses” as market prices turn low. These are not real losses, unless you withdraw.

If you prefer short to medium term over long term commitments, you may want to invest in money market funds which are typically for one year or less, or bond and balanced funds for three to five years. Remember, you have many investment choices depending on your goals.

Consider your experience.

Do your research and ideally, start small. You may even start with a capital as low as ₱1,000 (AED 75). Find a trusted broker, or get advice from a professional. You also need to know your risk appetite. Try some online investment suitability tests, which will guide you in selecting the right investment.

Resist looking for the “right timing” in the market

This is a trend during the pandemic: many people jumping on the bandwagon of day trading due to price decline of stocks. These people assume that they will be able to sell for a higher price once the market rebounds. Nothing wrong with this, especially if your risk appetite can take it. Yes, you may be able to get more shares of stocks for a lower price now, but is the stock stable enough to survive and recover after the pandemic? What if price continues to decline? Do not forget that the higher the return, the higher the risk. Choose to invest for the long term, not for temporary market opportunities. Remember, it’s time in the market that matters, not timing the market.

But if you still want to capitalize on the timing despite knowing the risk, learn first! Be smart with it and try to avoid massive losses. You can now learn even on YouTube and from webinars. Studying the trends in the market and well as investment strategies may help you in making informed decisions.

Mutual Funds and UITFs for newbie investors

If you think you’re ready to invest, try starting with mutual funds. Manually picking stocks, especially for beginners, can be hard. If you are an indecisive investor with a busy schedule, mutual funds will be perfect for you.

Under mutual funds, different investors will pay into one fund, which is managed by a fund manager who will decide the specific investments for the fund. The total value earned in the fund will then be equally divided and pro-rated, regardless of whether your investment is ₱1,000 or ₱100,000. As mutual funds are professionally-managed, there is no need for you to monitor constantly. They also provide automatic diversification, which refers to spreading your money in different assets to reduce risk. Investing in mutual funds is the simplest way of not putting all your eggs in one basket, so to speak.

Contrary to popular belief, you do not need a huge capital to start investing in funds. For instance, Philam and Sun Life mutual funds (not the Variable Universal Life or VULs) only require a minimum investment of P1,000. Click here to learn more .

