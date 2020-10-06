TFT Reach

POCO X3: Power-packed smartphone for gamers, mobile photographers

7 hours ago

Xiaomi has once again proven that smartphones with flagship specs need not cost too much with their latest smartphone release in the UAE: The POCO X3 NFC.

 

This smartphone packs a 64MP AI quad camera, and octa-core CPI powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G with 6GB memory and up to 128gb in storage.

 

The best part? It supports heavy usage with its 5160 mAh battery with 33W fast charge! The Filipino Times looks into each of its features below.

 

Quad lens for photography. Xiaomi’s POCO X3 NFC features a 64MP AI quad camera that is composed of a 64MP primary camera with a Sony IMX 682 sensor, 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

 

Each camera ensures to capture the moment together with your loved ones in the finest details possible. Those who love to take their selfies will also love the 20MP front camera that will help capture your best features and looks.

 

Hardware for performance. POCO X3 NFC’s inner workings include a huge 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, powered by Qualcomm’s latest processor: The Snapdragon 732G. These help users multitask even while gaming.

 

Long-lasting battery. Considering both features above require huge loads on battery life, the POCO X3 NFC made sure to pack a massive 5160 mAh battery along with a 33W fast charge feature – so users can enjoy more juice out of each full charge of their device.

 

POCO X3 NFC has been officially released for purchase at Lulu Hypermarkets and online on Noon & Amazon.ae with an exclusive bundle offer of AED 899 only for 6GB+64GB variant along with which buyers will get Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic S.

 

The 6GB+128GB standalone variant starts at AED 999 and is available across all official channels.

 

