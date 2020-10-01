Lulu launches Pinoy Fiesta: A festival of Filipino flavors

Leading retailer LuLu kicked off its annual Filipino-themed food festival “Pinoy Fiesta: Taste of the Philippines”, a week-long celebration of Filipino flavours through a wide range of food products and authentic dishes on offer. The festival was virtually inaugurated by H.E. Abdulgani M. Macatoman, Undersecretary of Trade and Promotions Group Philippines, in the presence of H.E Marford Angeles, Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of the Philippines in the UAE, H.E Paul Raymund Cortes, Consul General of Philippine Consulate General Dubai, together with Mr. Ashraf Ali M.A., Executive Director of LuLu Group, Mr. Salim M.A, Director of LuLu Group, and other LuLu officials.

H.E Abdulgani Macatoman, shared: “I would like to express my gratitude to LuLu Hypermarket for hosting the annual Filipino food festival in major stores across the UAE. The week-long event, which features culinary heritage through food and hygiene products, attracts not only the Filipinos but also the non-Filipino visiting their stores. LuLu has been a longstanding partner of the Philippine government in promoting our local range and supporting exporters for the GCC market. Through this initiative, 500 Filipino brands have been given the opportunity to expand their reach. This also boosted Filipino participation to Expo 2020.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ashraf Ali M.A. said: “Pinoy Fiesta is our humble tribute to the beauty of Filipino culture and food tradition. As we are all aware, there is a large presence of the Filipino community in the Gulf region and I am extremely proud to say that they are one of the main pillars of our success, both as our employees and loyal customers. This year, we have procured more than 500 new products from the Philippines and we have imported more than USD 150 Million worth of Filipino products. This won’t be possible without the great contribution of our own Philippine sourcing office for making high-quality products accessible to our loyal customer base.”

LuLu has flown in a vast selection of products in different categories, such as fruits, fresh fish, traditional condiments and sauces, cooking essentials, noodle varieties, dairy products, and packaged snacks. Moreover, Lulu is putting a spotlight on a huge range of hot foods and breads being freshly prepared in store everyday, from delicious noodle dishes to freshly baked buns and pastries, popular meat-based viands, traditional sweets, and many more delicacies from across the Philippines.

The promotion on selected products is valid till 6th October 2020 across LuLu stores. For more information, visit: https://www.luluhypermarket.com/en-ae/pages/pinoy-fiesta