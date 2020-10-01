How to migrate to Australia as a permanent resident: A 3-step guide

The global pandemic may have shutdown borders and disrupted our normal lives but we cannot discount the fact that it has also opened a lot of considerable opportunities. To highlight one, it has served as an eye-opener for Filipinos to weigh in their push and pull factors and eventually decide to start the process of immigration.

According to one of the leading immigration firms in the Middle East, The Visa Center, an average of 150 individuals request for online and office assessment from their team every day.

This means, more Filipinos are getting knowledgeable about the benefits of becoming a permanent resident in Australia; some of which are free healthcare, free education for children and social security pension.

So let’s begin discussing what you should go through to immigrate to Australia as a permanent resident. Unlike the student visa pathway which is considered the fastest way to be in Australia, Permanent Residency to Australia may take 12-14 months and usually goes through this process:

STEP 1: Get a consultation from an immigration expert

This step will help you narrow down your path towards immigration to Australia. During consultation, they will determine your eligibility and qualifications. This will be based on your age, educational credentials, and job experiences.

There are firms which offers this service free-of-charge like The Visa Center. You can either book an appointment in one of their offices or send them a message online to have the consultation at the comforts of your home.

STEP 2: Prepare for a Skills Assessment

If you have gone through Step 1 properly, then you probably have a Processing Officer with you moving forward to this step. During the skills assessment, the government of Australia verifies your skills and assess whether you fit their standard.

Just last week, a 30-year-old Filipino accountant named Ray got a positive skills assessment result from Australia with the help of The Visa Center. In a phone call interview, Ray, who hails from Davao shares his gratitude to his processing team.

“Na-assist ako ng maigi at lahat ng documents sa processing na-provide naman lahat, so thankful aka sa inyo,” said Ray to his immigration consultant.

Watch the full interview here: https://www.facebook.com/148125339161335/videos/2607533726188409/

Unlike other firms, The Visa Center has been known for being hands-on in assisting their clients especially when it comes to preparing for this step.

STEP 3: Express your interest to immigrate and submit required documentation

After getting a successful Skills Assessment result, you will then be assisted by your processing team to complete the list of necessary documents to the Australian government. This step emphasizes how advantageous it is to have signed-up with an immigration firm as it leaves you secured with not missing out a requirement.

This gives you a preview of what’s in store for you once you decide to take on the journey of immigrating as a permanent resident to Australia.

Know more details of the process by booking a free assessment with The Visa Center.

Previously, The Filipino Times already ran stories of a Bicolana's Aspiring Chef fulfilling her dreams in Canada, as well as a Filipina accountant who has fulfilled her dream of living in Perth.

