Crusados celebrate success of safe, Merry Christmas online celebration via Zoom

The Crusaders of the Divine Church of Christ Philippines Inc. (CDCCPI) held a successful, online-only Christmas gathering last September 25, participated by over a hundred attendees from different emirates spanning Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah.

This memorable celebration is a first for Crusados, as it is the first time the religious group celebrated their Christmas online as the only religion that celebrates Christmas in every 25th of September

“Paskong Crusado, Paskong Totoo”, is the theme of their Christmas celebration this year, which means that the Crusaders celebrate the true Christmas. They had this theme to spread the message of the birth of Jesus Christ in line with the message of the CDCCPI Overall Administrator, Prince Estrellito V. Magliba. Crusados held their celebrations online to ensure everyone’s safety and to adhere with the UAE’s rules and regulations, and that is the restriction to have a big gathering.

There’s no hindrance for the members of CDCCPI not to celebrate their Christmas even with this Covid19 pandemic. Instead, it even urges them more to show how important to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ whatever it takes. Exchange gifts, parlor games, intermission numbers, raffle draws etc. are some of the activities that they prepared for their online Christmas program. Everyone enjoyed and had fun with their own ice breaker presentations to entertain each other specially the singing of Christmas carols.

Rev. Fr. Roldan T. Magliba, the Middle East Administrator of CDCC, and Mr. Ranilo Valdeleon, the Chapter President were both beyond happy to see all the members having UNITY and COOPERATION. The UAE Chapter of CDCCPI remains united and strong during tough times.

“A lot of things changed brought by this pandemic. Everyone’s lives became uncertain and vague. People lost their jobs, businesses and worse lost their loved ones. This pandemic served as a wakeup call to everyone and made them realized a lot of things. That life is short and nothing is permanent in this world,” said Fr. Magliba.

Fr. Magliba also gave his Christmas message for all the members which corresponds to one verse in the Bible which is the 1 Corinthians 13:13 and it says, “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of this is love.”

“Life brings unpredictable and uncertain things. But despite all these, we must always keep our faith to God and try to see the silver lining of each challenge that life may bring to us. And let love pours to everyone,” said Fr. Magliba.