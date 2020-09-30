New-age, industry-redefining smartphone brand: Xiaomi’s POCO unveils X3 smartphone!

POCO launched its latest device, POCO X3 (NFC) in the UAE, tailored for the needs of tech and gaming enthusiasts, and comes in a unique finish-line design that screams power.

X3 puts performance above everything else as it offers only the most useful high-end specs with no frills, all this at an affordable price. Debuting Qualcomm’s newest and most powerful 700-series 4G processor – SnapdragonTM 732G, POCO’s X3 (NFC) packs incredible performance that lasts up to two days on a single charge, powered by its massive 5,160mAh battery. Meanwhile, the phone’s 120Hz+240Hz display creates an incredibly smooth and responsive experience that trumps most flagships on the market.

Peak performance with the latest Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 732G platform

POCO X3 NFC is all about incredible everyday use and optimized gaming experience. Running on Qualcomm’s most powerful 4G processor to date, the Snapdragon™ 732G, POCO X3 NFC offers sustained peak performance and AI capabilities. This will impress even the most demanding gamers courtesy of its architecture that is based on the KryoTM 470 octa-core CPU and Adreno™ 618 Elite Gaming series GPU. To ensure steady operation, the device embeds LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus, that reduces the heat of the phone’s processor by up to 6 degrees1. The phone’s incredible performance can be further optimized for gaming using the latest iteration of Game Turbo 3.0 that tunes the phone in accordance with game requirements. Additionally, the phone’s Z-axis linear motor ensures superb haptic feedback with over 150 vibration modes for different scenarios.

Impressive immersion with 120Hz + 240Hz display and stereo speakers

In line with POCO’s goal of making innovation available to everyone, the X3 sports a stunning edge-to-edge 6.67” FHD+ DotDisplay. It sports one of the smoothest screens in its price category. Its unique DynamicSwitch function automatically switches the phone between 50, 60, 90 and 120Hz depending on the format of the content displayed on the screen, allowing the phone’s refresh rate to go up for use cases like gaming and down for lighter operations like reading – thereby optimizing power usage. The 240hz touch sampling rate further reinforces the phone’s extraordinary display capabilities, allowing it to beat most competition hollow. POCO X3 NFC boasts 33% faster response than most flagships currently on the market2, providing an exceptionally satisfying user experience as well as a noticeable competitive advantage even in the most sophisticated games.

To ensure utmost immersion, X3 comes with a pair of flagship-grade stereo speakers. The 4cc-equivalent upper speaker, 1cc-equivalent lower speaker, and up to 0.5mm vibration amplitude deliver crystal clear stereo sound and absorbing gaming experience. Moreover, the speakers’ ability to self-clean ensures unmuffled audio in the long run.

Capture clarity with a 64MP AI quad-camera system

POCO X3 NFC sports a top-notch rear quad-camera system consisting of a 64MP primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone’s primary camera is a flagship Sony IMX 682 sensor featuring an ƒ/1.89 aperture and 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel that produces detailed and ultra-clear pictures. The 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera sports a 119° field of view propped up by ƒ/2.2 aperture and a 1.0μm pixel size, while the 2MP macro camera and depth sensor complete the setup offering extra functionality and reinforcing the primary lens’ capabilities. On the front, the device sports a tiny dot 20MP camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture and 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, ideal for taking unblemished selfies.

POCO X3 NFC also packs a slew of creative features including six kaleidoscope options, Gold vibes mode, Cyberpunk mode, numerous new photo filters, as well as AI Skyscaping 3.0, presenting innovative ways to brighten up users’ captures. The device’s 4K video recording as well as features including smooth video zoom, focus peaking and AE/AF lock are ideal for video enthusiasts. The included LOG/RAW format support and Vlog mode not only ensure that users can capture their most important moments in utmost quality but also turn the phone into a semi-professional workstation for video content production.

Pack power with a 5,160mAh battery and 33W fast charging

Top-level specs are no use without a battery that lasts. POCO X3 NFC is equipped with a massive 5,160mAh battery that lasts over two days with moderate usage. The handset supports 33W fast charging, which means that it can be charged to 100% in only 65 minutes while a mere 30 minutes of charging will fill it up to 62%1. The increased charging speed is achieved through Middle Middle Tab (MMT) technology – an innovative method wherein the battery receives the electric current from the middle and spreads it simultaneously to the top and bottom of the module. This allows faster and more consistent charging speed along with battery longevity.

POCO X3 NFC will be available for purchase at Lulu Hypermarkets and online on Noon & Amazon.ae starting 29th September with an exclusive bundle offer of AED 899 only for 6GB+64GB variant along with which buyers will get Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic S.

The 6GB+128GB standalone variant starts at AED 999 and is available across all official channels.