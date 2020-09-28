Sharjah stages massive 4-day sale on October 1-4

Expo Centre Sharjah is gearing up to host another key consumer event early next month after the successful hosting of the first exhibition since the coronavirus outbreak.

The Big Shopper Sale 2020 will be the second major event that will be held at Expo Centre Sharjah after normal life and business activities started returning to normal in the UAE.

His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Center Sharjah, said that organizing this event comes in light of the success of the “Expo Electronics” exhibition that was held this September, that attracted over 15 thousand visitors, with which the center has resumed its activities and activities in accordance with the decision of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Offering some of the biggest discounts in town, The Big Shopper Sale 2020 will showcase the best deals on Fashion Apparels, Sports Footwear, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Accessories, Home appliances, and Electronics from October 1 to 4, 2020.

Apart from the big discounts, another key attraction of the event will be the long line-up of leading retailers like Brand Bazaar, Bellissimo Perfumes and Cosmetics, Regino Fashion, Zona Zero Outlet to name a few who will be looking at offloading their inventory of premium brand products at affordable prices.

With Fashion brands like Aeropostale, Birkenstock, Call it Spring, Nine West, Crocs, Juicy Couture, Naturalizer, Nautica, Skechers, Sisley, Kelme, Sfera, Carolina Boix, Motiva, Elena Miro, Diana Gallest, Marypaz, Caractere, Dogi Trend Shoes, Angel Alarcon, LAB, Lancome, Perfume brands – Givenchy, Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, Armani, Yves Saint Laurent , vying for attention, buyers will be spoilt for choice.

“Expo Centre Sharjah resumed its operations after putting in place a host of measures to ensure that all our staff members, exhibitors and visitors are protected against the coronavirus infection. The Expo Electronics Exhibition held from September 17 to 19, 2020, was our first event since the outbreak of the pandemic,” said H.E. Saif Al Midfa.

“We went by the book and followed everything from crowd control to social distancing and introducing a provision for hand sanitising at entrance and exits to installing thermal cameras. And we are extremely thrilled to inform you that the event was a big success, attracting more than 15,000 buyers during its three days. Now, we are ready for our second event and hope to replicate the success,” he added.

Demand for consumer goods is already showing signs of recovery, and at The Big Shopper Sale 2020, exhibitors will look to woo visitors to take advantage of pent-up demand and the upcoming festive season.

“The Big Shopper Sale 2020 will be the perfect opportunity to grab latest brands at a competitive price. Recent reports by several agencies have revealed that consumer spending has seen a significant jump in August and September when compared to March. With life and business returning to normalcy, residents should not miss out on the biggest sale of consumer electronics , fashion and lifestyle products taking place in the country now,” said Mr. Jacob Varghese, the strategic partner of event.

The Big Shopper Sale 2020 from October 1 to 4, 2020, will be open from 11am to 11pm at Hall 4 – Expo Centre Sharjah for trade and general visitors. While parking is free, entry will be charged Dhs 5.