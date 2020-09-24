West Zone’s 5 Cs to fill up your Christmas Balikbayan Box

The -ber months usher in good tidings of the Christmas Season and for many OFWs, this is the best time to fill up and send their balikbayan boxes back home.

West Zone Supermarkets, spanning nearly 100 stores around the UAE, has prepared a quick checklist for OFW shoppers who have yet to begin or are still filling up their balikbayan boxes until now:

Chocolate. First on the list is something that always delights people of all ages: Chocolate! West Zone has a variety of chocolates from different parts of the world at affordable prices which make it an ideal purchase to fill up your balikbayan box.

Coffee and creamer. A must have for mornings, buying huge containers or bags filled with coffee and/or creamer here in the UAE is a lot more budget-friendly when you purchase it at West Zone Supermarkets since they have lower priced goods especially when compared to prices in the Philippines.

Candies and Nuts. Apart from Chocolates, families back home also love to nibble on snacks – which is why getting packs and packs of nuts, dates, and candies from West Zone will have your entire family sharing and bonding over these goods when they arrive back home.

Cosmetics. From simple powder for daily use to lipsticks and other make ups, West Zone offers several selections of affordable solid cosmetics that will surely be appreciated especially by mothers and daughters back home. For liquid-based cosmetics, just be sure that they are properly packed so they don’t go all over the place.

Cleaning and disinfecting agents. One item that’s surely a hit for many OFWs is the purchase of huge boxes of laundry powder, and in the time of pandemic, sanitizers and other disinfectants for your home.

West Zone has dedicated aisles in their store for these so that OFWs can bring home as much as they can so that their families back home need not spend so much on these since it is cheaper to purchase these cleaning items here in the UAE.

OFW families back in the Philippines love the idea of receiving items from other countries, always branding them as ‘imported’. These families either use or give these items to their loved ones in order to further share the spirit of Christmas, even if their OFW family members wouldn’t be able to come home this year.

In addition, OFWs can also reward themselves with a simple yet tasty treat from the Philippines as West Zone now offers D’ Original Tipas Bakery Special Hopia in two flavors: Monggo and Ube that will fulfill cravings as they continue to pack their balikbayan boxes.

Filipino expats can enjoy great deals and amazing offers for their balikbayan box items across several branches of West Zone, Giant, Safest Way, and SM Supermarkets spread across the UAE.