“SERBISYONG 5-STAR”: Star Pinoy Cargo is a Rising STAR amid pandemic, trusted among OFW’s as one of UAE’s Top balikbayan cargo companies

Despite challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, Star Pinoy Cargo witnesses continuous growth in providing balikbayan box shipping services for OFWs who need to send their gifts back home during these challenging times in line with UAE’s preventive measures .

Here’s why SPC is your trusted balikbayan cargo company:

STAR PINOY CARGO is a dedicated Freight Forwarding Company catering to the logistics requirements of the ever-growing Filipino community in the United Arab Emirates.

SPC aims to bridge the gap between the UAE and the Philippines. We understand the need of the Filipino Community of sending goods and gifts to their families back home either via sea or air. We believe that we do not just carry your cargo, instead we feel that we carry your love, we carry your care, your concern and your emotions to your loved ones.

SPC is professionally backed by over 40 years of experience in the Global Freight & Logistics industry, and SPC being an offshoot of the well-known logistics company by the name MEGA SPEED CARGO SERVICES (MSCS) head quartered in Dubai. With offices in the African continent, China and the UK, SPC & MSCS provides seamless logistics solutions by air, sea and land. Our company has warehouses in Rashidiya and Ras Al Khor with a fleet of light and heavy vehicles, lifting equipment and a skilled work force that can be rated as best in the industry.

Our dedicated and ready-at-hand team of professional workforce is available at all times and we ensure to provide Fast, Safe, Economical, Reliable and Efficient door to door delivery services to all over the Philippines ( Main land ,Inter-Islands and Off Shore).

Our pick up and delivery services are managed by a group of professionals, with an enormous experience in similar field backed by our state-of-the-art, 24/7 “Track & Trace” online system .We visualize our services as second to none, offering you a seamless logistics solution from the UAE to the Philippines.

STAR PINOY CARGO will continue to improve our company’s mission of giving “Serbisyong 5-Star” to every OFW in UAE, as a show of gratitude for their relentless support .We remain strong and stand with Pride by our name STAR PINOY CARGO , dahil IKAW AT ANG PAMILYA MO ANG STAR!!!

For bookings and other enquiries, please call our Customer Toll Free Number 800 018 4090