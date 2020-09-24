Grab your favorite mooncake products to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival at WeMart

Autumn has officially arrived in the UAE and WeMart celebrates the coming of the country’s cooler temperatures with sweet and savory Mooncake selections!

Filipinos here in the UAE need not travel towards the Far East any longer just to have a taste of these delicious varieties of mooncake, with over 12 flavors of the season to choose from.

These include: Red Bean Paste w/ Salted Egg yolk, Mung Bean Paste w/ Salted Egg yolk, Pepper and Salted Nut Mooncake, Mango Flavored Winter Paste, Salted Egg Yolk, Pineapple Flavored Winter Melon Paste, Black Sesame Seed, Coconut Paste, Lotus Seed paste w/ Salted Egg Yolk, Honey Melon, Red Date, and Five-Kernel.

With prices starting from AED6, the entire family can definitely enjoy the deliciousness packed with each bite of the mooncake perfect for the cooler season this autumn in the UAE.

These mooncakes are also available in a variety of gorgeous boxes from the classic Chinese Red box, the Magnificent Glory Ceremony box, Golden Moon gift box, and more all to show your respect and acknowledgement in the Chinese tradition that spans centuries.

Search @wemartuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers from WeMart Hypermarket.

For the exact location, just search “Wemart Hypermarket” in Google Maps.

Location: Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station.

Contact Numbers: 04-2359002 / 04-2386266