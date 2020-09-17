Pasko ngayong Setyembre: Church group to celebrate 10th Christmas in Dubai this September 25

Customarily, Filipinos celebrate Christmas year-round; but a church in UAE, where members are coming from different Emirates mainly from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaima, is set to have a festive celebration come September 25.

Crusaders of the Divine Church of Christ, Philippines, Inc. in Dubai will be holding a grand Christmas celebration on the 25th of September, which also marks its 10th of organizing such festivities.

Middle East Administrator Rev. Fr. Roldan Tabalbag Magliba shares that unlike their celebrations in the previous years, their 10th Christmas celebration will be mostly online, in adherence to the UAE’s guidelines on the prohibition of social gatherings.

“The current situation is not a hindrance for us not to celebrate our Christmas. So, the celebration of thanksgiving which includes the conduct of a high mass and Christmas program will be thru online. Since we are following and complying with pandemic-related protocols in Dubai, we have decided to have a Merry Online Christmas celebration. In that way, we are certain to everyone’s safety,” said Fr. Magliba.

As a prelude to the celebration of thanksgiving, a nine-day online Misa De Gallo from September 17 – 24 will also be done.

“Everyone is welcome and invited to join our Christmas celebration regardless of religious affiliation. Mr. Ranilo Valdeleon, our UAE Chapter President, together with all the officers and members of the congregation, has prepared several activities such as the conduct of online parlor games, gift-giving, and the singing of Christmas carols,” Fr. Magliba added.

He also mentioned that the Crusaders of the Divine Church of Christ, Phil., Inc. is the only religion that celebrates Christmas in September which coincides with the birthday of church members’ founder and the founding anniversary.

“We are also celebrating the 99th birthday of our Supreme Pontiff and Founder, Mons. Dr. Rufino S. Magliba, and the 65th year Church’ Founding Anniversary on September 27, 2020, where the main Church is located in Barangay Magliba, San Fabian Pangasinan,” Fr. Magliba concluded.

Fr. Magliba invites everyone to come and join their festive celebrations that will take place this September 25 online: “I am inviting everyone to join us celebrate the true birth of Jesus Christ. We only celebrate our Christmas here in UAE for one day on the main highlight which is on 25th September and everyone is welcome.”

Watch the video here: