Start a new chapter with Honda this back-to-school season

Filipinos planning to get a brand-new car can take advantage of Honda’s special promotion that comes with outstanding value for their family range of vehicles – from AED 970/month.

Customers can get the optimal value for their money as Trading Enterprises – Honda will also provide free insurance, service and registration, depending on the model variant you choose.

Apart from these freebies, customers can also benefit from a 5 year/100,000 KM warranty and a guaranteed buy-back.

Here’s the range of offers you can benefit from:

The most compact and functional SUV: CR-V. Isn’t it great when you have room for what matters to you the most? The CR-V is designed to turn your everyday trips into family adventures with a wealth of advanced features and intuitive technologies. What’s better? You can own the CR-V for AED 970/month with guaranteed buyback and 5 years/100,000 KM’s warranty. The CR-V also comes with equally amazing offers on select variants – registration, insurance and 40,000 KM’s service.

The perfect family SUV: Pilot. Finding adventure in the Honda pilot is easy – with the roomy interior and third row access, sprawling cargo capacity, and advanced safety features, it is ready for anything. The Pilot is now available at an unbelievable AED 1,270/month with guaranteed buyback and 5 years/ 100,000 KM’s warranty. The Pilot, too, comes with amazing offers on select variants – insurance, registration and 40,000 KM’s service.

The most practical family vehicle: Odyssey J. With the Odyssey J your morning commutes are nothing but lounging on wheels. Discover a new standard in comfort and style with the Odyssey J, featuring modern-day features, a luxurious cabin and attention to every detail. Get your Odyssey J today at an amazing AED1,389/ month with guaranteed buyback and 5 years/ 100,000 KM’s warranty. You can also enjoy additional benefits on select variants – registration and 60,000 KM’s service.

Filipino expats can learn more about Honda’s line up of cars and register their interest through the official Honda website or by calling 800 HONDA (46632).

Trading Enterprises Honda, part of Al-Futtaim Automotive, is the sole distributor for Honda vehicles, motorcycles, marine engines, power products and parts. Recognized as one of the largest independent Honda distribution companies in the world, Trading Enterprises Honda is supported by a network of nine modern showrooms, 11 after sales facilities, and five retail Parts counters located across the UAE.

