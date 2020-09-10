Savor Mooncake delights from the Far East at WeMart starting at AED6

Autumn brings not only cooler temperatures in the UAE – it also ushers in the delights of the annual Mooncake Festival, where Filipinos and many other expats get to enjoy the delicious taste of Mooncake for the season with a variety of flavors available at WeMart Hypermarket.

Filipinos and expats can easily visit WeMart Hypermarket to grab their favorite flavors of their mooncake available with over 12 different flavors to choose from, starting from only AED6 + VAT.

Here are the flavors to check out:

Red Bean Paste w/ Salted Egg yolk. Mooncake’s classic taste which is a must-try for first-timers. Available for 6.00 AED+VAT.

Mung Bean Paste w/ Salted Egg yolk. A delicious Mooncake flavor filled with munggo beans with a salted egg yolk at the center. Available for 6.00 AED+VAT

Pepper and Salted Nut Mooncake. Spice up your mooncake delights with this flavor. Available for 6.00 AED+VAT

Mango Flavored Winter Paste. A sweet dessert fused with your favorite mango delight. Available for 6.00 AED+VAT

Salted Egg Yolk. Enjoy your mooncake with this savory treat. Available for 6.00 AED+VAT

Pineapple Flavored Winter Melon Paste. This mooncake fuses the flavors of sweet and sour pineapple with the winter melon’s tasty paste. Available for 6.00 AED+VAT

Black Sesame Seed. Fancy a black sesame seed-filled mooncake? Enjoy this unique treat available for 6.00 AED+VAT

Coconut Paste. Delicious coconuts transformed into a sweet paste within the mooncake. Available for 6.00 AED+VAT

Lotus Seed paste w/ Salted Egg Yolk. Another unique variant that WeMart offers is this mooncake that mixes the Lotus Seed’s paste with salted egg yolk at its center. Available for 6.00 AED+VAT

Honey Melon. Just when you though cakes couldn’t be sweeter – enjoy this Honey Melon mooncake from WeMart available for 7.00 AED+VAT

Red Date: Tapping on the Middle Eastern fruit delight, this Red Date mooncake is available for 7.00 AED+VAT

Five-Kernel: This unique mooncake fuses different kinds of tasty kernels in one treat you shouldn’t miss. Available for 12.00 AED+VAT

Be sure to grab your Moon Cakes as these limited edition cakes are only available on a first-come, first-served basis. So head over to WeMart’s branches at Clock Tower and Baniyas to enjoy your very own Moon Cake as soon as you can!

Search @wemartuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers from WeMart Hypermarket.

For the exact location, just search “Wemart Hypermarket” in Google Maps.

Location: Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station.

Contact Numbers: 04-2359002 / 04-2386266