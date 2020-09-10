TFT Reach

BAGSAK PRESYO: Crazy affordable deals at New W Mart Supermarket until September 15

Filipinos planning to buy groceries for the month of September can maximize each dirham they spend at the New W Mart’s ongoing Super Savers promotion!

New W Mart, located at Mohd. Saif Mohd. bin Shafar Building 1 at Al Barsha in Dubai, will be providing products and groceries you need at home with free home delivery in Dubai!

Shoppers can definitely enjoy a variety of Filipino products and ready-to-eat Filipino food delights at very reasonable prices. These include Filipino favorites such as Pinoy Spaghetti, Siomai, Pancit Bihon, Pancit Palabok, Sapin-Sapin, Kutsinta, and baked goods such as Cheesecake, Ube Macapuno Cake, Yema Cake, and more!

Here are the items you shouldn’t miss:

Canned Goods:

2 cans of 400ml of American Harvest Coconut Cream: AED 6.95

4 cans of 155gm 555 sardines: AED 4.95

3 cans of 180gm Century Tuna: AED 8.95

1 can of 340gm Purefoods Corned Beef: AED 5.95

2 cans of 400 ml Aroy-D Coconut Milk: AED 9.99

Bathroom essentials:

4 pieces of 135gm of Dove Soap Bar: AED 14:50

6 boxes of 150 ply Soft n Cool Facial Tissue: AED 7.50

Assorted Food items:

500g Sailor Crab Balls: AED 11.95

2 bags of 170gms of Lays Chips: AED 7.50

1 can of 380gm Stik-O Chocolate Waferstick: AED 7.95

1 pc of 450 gm of Sadia Chicken Breast (Boneless and Skinless): AED 3.95

12 pieces of Gures Quail Eggs: AED 2.95

30 pieces of Farmila White Eggs: AED 7.50

Lemon Square Cheese Cake: AED 7.50

1 pc of 750ml of Selecta Ice Cream: AED 10:50

1 box of Original Tipa’s Bakery Hopia Ube, Mongo, Pandan: AED 14.95

Kitchen needs:

400gm Nestle Coffee Mate Original: AED 6.50

24 sachets with 20gms each of Nescafe 3 in 1: AED 19.50

1.8 ltr of Turna Refined Sunflower oil: AED 7.50

5kg of Jasmine Queen Rice: AED 10.50

1 pack of 1kg of UFC Tomato Sauce: AED 7.95

1 pack of 500g of UFC Sweet Filipino Style Spaghetti Sauce: AED 4.95

2×1 ltr bottles each of Datu Puti Vinegar and Datu Puti Soy Sauce: AED 7.50

6 pieces of 1.5 ltr of Mai Dubai Bottled Water: AED 4.95

Laundry and toiletries:

180ml Cream Silk Conditioner: AED 6.50

1.5 kg of Tide Detergent Power: AED 10.95

Shoppers who wish to learn about New W Mart’s latest offers can keep themselves informed by sending a message to their WhatsApp hotline: 056 538 6060 or through their landline number at 04 221 1677

New W Mart also features free home delivery and now has an app that can be downloaded through the App Store and Google Play for android devices.

New W Mart is located at Mohd. Saif Mohd. bin Shafar Building 1 Opposite Abidos Hotel Apartments at Al Barsha in Dubai.

Find New W Mart via Google Maps here: https://goo.gl/maps/pdeW7HtALrKrySK37

