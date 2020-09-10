BAGSAK PRESYO: Crazy affordable deals at New W Mart Supermarket until September 15

Filipinos planning to buy groceries for the month of September can maximize each dirham they spend at the New W Mart’s ongoing Super Savers promotion!
New W Mart, located at Mohd. Saif Mohd. bin Shafar Building 1 at Al Barsha in Dubai, will be providing products and groceries you need at home with free home delivery in Dubai!
Shoppers can definitely enjoy a variety of Filipino products and ready-to-eat Filipino food delights at very reasonable prices. These include Filipino favorites such as Pinoy Spaghetti, Siomai, Pancit Bihon, Pancit Palabok, Sapin-Sapin, Kutsinta, and baked goods such as Cheesecake, Ube Macapuno Cake, Yema Cake, and more!
Here are the items you shouldn’t miss:
Canned Goods:
2 cans of 400ml of American Harvest Coconut Cream: AED 6.95
4 cans of 155gm 555 sardines: AED 4.95
3 cans of 180gm Century Tuna: AED 8.95
1 can of 340gm Purefoods Corned Beef: AED 5.95
2 cans of 400 ml Aroy-D Coconut Milk: AED 9.99
Bathroom essentials:
4 pieces of 135gm of Dove Soap Bar: AED 14:50
6 boxes of 150 ply Soft n Cool Facial Tissue: AED 7.50
Assorted Food items:
500g Sailor Crab Balls: AED 11.95
2 bags of 170gms of Lays Chips: AED 7.50
1 can of 380gm Stik-O Chocolate Waferstick: AED 7.95
1 pc of 450 gm of Sadia Chicken Breast (Boneless and Skinless): AED 3.95
12 pieces of Gures Quail Eggs: AED 2.95
30 pieces of Farmila White Eggs: AED 7.50
Lemon Square Cheese Cake: AED 7.50
1 pc of 750ml of Selecta Ice Cream: AED 10:50
1 box of Original Tipa’s Bakery Hopia Ube, Mongo, Pandan: AED 14.95
Kitchen needs:
400gm Nestle Coffee Mate Original: AED 6.50
24 sachets with 20gms each of Nescafe 3 in 1: AED 19.50
1.8 ltr of Turna Refined Sunflower oil: AED 7.50
5kg of Jasmine Queen Rice: AED 10.50
1 pack of 1kg of UFC Tomato Sauce: AED 7.95
1 pack of 500g of UFC Sweet Filipino Style Spaghetti Sauce: AED 4.95
2×1 ltr bottles each of Datu Puti Vinegar and Datu Puti Soy Sauce: AED 7.50
6 pieces of 1.5 ltr of Mai Dubai Bottled Water: AED 4.95
Laundry and toiletries:
180ml Cream Silk Conditioner: AED 6.50
1.5 kg of Tide Detergent Power: AED 10.95
Shoppers who wish to learn about New W Mart’s latest offers can keep themselves informed by sending a message to their WhatsApp hotline: 056 538 6060 or through their landline number at 04 221 1677
New W Mart also features free home delivery and now has an app that can be downloaded through the App Store and Google Play for android devices.
New W Mart is located at Mohd. Saif Mohd. bin Shafar Building 1 Opposite Abidos Hotel Apartments at Al Barsha in Dubai.
Find New W Mart via Google Maps here: https://goo.gl/maps/pdeW7HtALrKrySK37