Lootah holds annual leaseholder meeting, announces groundbreaking schedule of its lifestyle retail hub Ewan Avenue in Dubai Investment Park

Lootah Real Estate Development (Lootah), one of the most prominent real estate developers in the region, held its annual leaseholder meeting on September 7, where it provided updates regarding their various projects at Ewan Residences in Dubai Investment Park (DIP).

Within the Ewan Residences development, Lootah announced the groundbreaking schedule of its lifestyle retail hub for residents in DIP in September this year. Called the Ewan Avenue, the new leisure area will be composed of several shops and dining options.

Located on the property’s two levels—with a total size of 1,400 square meters, Ewan Avenue will feature several food trucks offering a variety of cuisines, including Asian, Indian and international delicacies a mix of retail shops, F&B, bank, gym and a hardware store. Ewan Avenue and the food trucks will be accessible to all the residents of DIP.

In addition, Lootah said the construction of The Edge, a development within the Ewan Residences, is in near completion stage. The AED 70-million-worth project offers 103 units of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units, which promises a high-quality lifestyle experience that offers convenience, accessibility, and luxury, featuring amenities that include a jogging track, a cricket pitch, a gym, a basketball court, a tennis and badminton court, parks, and barbecue area. The Edge is located near both the entry and exit points of DIP, situated on neighbourhood’s roundabout and is opposite a retail centre.

Led by Lootah CEO Saleh Abdullah Lootah, the annual meeting was attended by the company’s top-level management officials, including Lootah COO Russell Owen.

Saleh Abdullah Lootah, CEO of Lootah, said: “We greatly value the inputs of our community members and residents because these help us further improve our operations and services, thereby maintaining our position as one of the region’s most prominent real estate developers. These new developments are a result of continuous cooperation between the management and our residential communities to improve their living experience.”

COO Owen Russell, meanwhile, said: “We at Lootah are immensely proud of the community we have built and cultivated at Ewan Residences. Not only do our developments increase the value of the properties and generate enormous returns and strong capital appreciation for investors, but they also mirror Lootah’s capability to deliver the perfect blueprint for living spaces. Ewan Residences lives up to expectations with Lootah’s commitment to bring about positive change in society.”

Lootah also announced its new and improved security measures including new gate barriers and CCTVs in common areas at Ewan Residences in order to enhance the safety of the community. It has also revealed other exterior enhancements with the new LED streetlights, signages, landscaping, gravel beds, and parking areas.

The real estate company also tackled plans to revamp Ewan Residences’ amenities such as installation of new barbecue stations, outdoor gym equipment, and play area equipment, as well as enhancement of its tennis court and outdoor table tennis.

Ewan Residences is Lootah’s pioneering mixed-use gated community that offers residents an all-encompassing living experience— integrating efficiently designed residential and commercial properties that reflect Dubai’s forward-looking vision and community spirit.