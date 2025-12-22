Surprise Christmas Gift! Buy 4, Get 1 Ticket Free for Love Generation Concert in Dubai

Dubai music fans are in for a special holiday treat as the Love Generation Concert announces a limited-time Christmas promotion offering Buy 4 Tickets, Get 1 Ticket Free, available exclusively from December 23 to 25. The much-anticipated concert will take place on February 7, 2026, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Halls 7 and 8, bringing together some of the biggest names in Original Pilipino Music for an unforgettable night of love songs and live performances.

Headlining the event are acclaimed OPM artists Michael Pangilinan and Julie Anne San Jose, also known as Asia’s Limitless Star. Pangilinan is known for his soulful interpretations of heartfelt ballads, while San Jose continues to captivate audiences with her vocal versatility and strong stage presence. They are joined by Marko Rudio, Tawag ng Tanghalan All-Star champion, who brings added emotion and energy to the concert lineup.

The Love Generation Concert offers more than just live performances. Selected fan-submitted love confessions will be shared on stage, with special serenade moments that create an intimate and emotionally engaging experience for both artists and audiences.

With Valentine’s season just around the corner, the concert extends the spirit of Christmas into the new year through music, connection, and shared memories. The Buy 4, Get 1 Ticket Free promo, valid only from December 23 to 25, makes it an ideal surprise gift for families, couples, and groups of friends.

Tickets under the Christmas promotion may be purchased online at

https://events.q-tickets.com/uae/eventdetails/6373545964/love-generation

or in person at the DSF Al Rigga Night Market ticketing booth.

The offer is available for a strictly limited time.