TFT NewsTFT Reach

Big Ticket’s Final Call: Who Will Take Home AED 25 Million, Five Gold Bars, and a Nissan Patrol?

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report17 mins ago

October is coming to an end — and so is your chance to win AED 25 million and gold with Big Ticket! With just days left, the countdown is on. Every second brings you closer to the final draw.

The highlight of the promotion is the AED 25 million grand prize, guaranteed to one fortunate winner during the live draw on November 3, and four Big Win prizes up to AED150K for those who purchased two tickets before October 25.

With only one weekly E-draw remaining, there are still five gold bars — each weighing 250 grams of pure 24-karat gold — waiting to be won. It’s a golden opportunity to end October on a high note. Purchase your ticket before October 31 and you could be among the lucky winners walking away with a piece of pure gold on November 1.

For those who dream of driving off in style, two stunning luxury cars are still waiting to be won. The stylish Nissan Patrol will go to one lucky winner on November 3, followed by the luxurious Maserati Grecale on December 3.

With just days left, the window to enter is closing fast. Don’t wait until it’s too late — secure your Big Ticket and Dream Car tickets now, and make these final moments count!

Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report17 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

IMG 0590

PH Embassies in Saudi Arabia, Qatar call on Muslim Filipinos to join survey for 2026 Shari’ah Special Bar Exams

47 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 10 25 at 16.22.28

Knights of Rizal and Las Damas de Rizal celebrate milestone anniversaries and regional assembly in Abu Dhabi

18 hours ago
DIRHAM TO PESO

Peso-Dirham exchange rate now at AED 1 = P16

19 hours ago
iStock 1066865348

Illegal recruiter targeting returning OFWs arrested

21 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button