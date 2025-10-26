Big Ticket’s Final Call: Who Will Take Home AED 25 Million, Five Gold Bars, and a Nissan Patrol?

October is coming to an end — and so is your chance to win AED 25 million and gold with Big Ticket! With just days left, the countdown is on. Every second brings you closer to the final draw.

The highlight of the promotion is the AED 25 million grand prize, guaranteed to one fortunate winner during the live draw on November 3, and four Big Win prizes up to AED150K for those who purchased two tickets before October 25.

With only one weekly E-draw remaining, there are still five gold bars — each weighing 250 grams of pure 24-karat gold — waiting to be won. It’s a golden opportunity to end October on a high note. Purchase your ticket before October 31 and you could be among the lucky winners walking away with a piece of pure gold on November 1.

For those who dream of driving off in style, two stunning luxury cars are still waiting to be won. The stylish Nissan Patrol will go to one lucky winner on November 3, followed by the luxurious Maserati Grecale on December 3.

With just days left, the window to enter is closing fast. Don’t wait until it’s too late — secure your Big Ticket and Dream Car tickets now, and make these final moments count!

Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.