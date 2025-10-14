Philippine Embassy in Kuwait expresses solidarity, urges support for earthquake and typhoon victims in PH

The Philippine Embassy in Kuwait has expressed solidarity with the Filipino nation following the recent earthquakes and typhoons that have affected parts of the Philippines.

In a statement released Oct. 12, the Embassy called on Filipinos in Kuwait to contribute to relief efforts through legitimate organizations.

“The Embassy advises Filipinos in Kuwait to send their donations through legitimate

and reputable organizations to ensure that assistance reaches the victims,” it said.

The Embassy also cautioned against the spread of misinformation and fake news, urging the public to refrain from sharing unverified information.

On Oct. 10, 2025, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Manay town in Davao Oriental, Mindanao. The quakes resulted in at least seven fatalities and significant structural damage, prompting tsunami warnings for coastal areas, which were later lifted.

This disaster came just 10 days after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Cebu province that claimed 75 lives.

In addition to the deadly quakes, the Philippines has been grappling with the aftermath of Typhoon Ragasa, known locally as Super Typhoon Nando. The storm struck the northernmost portions of Luzon in late September 2025, causing deaths, injuries, thousands of families displaced, and a significant damage to infrastructure and agriculture.