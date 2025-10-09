TFT NewsNews

CIASI-Dubai chapter celebrates 7th founding anniversary

Kristine Erika Agustin

The Confederation of Ilocano Associations Inc. “Samahang Ilokano” – Dubai Chapter (CIASI Dubai) recently celebrated its 7th founding anniversary, marking another year of service, camaraderie, and cultural promotion within the Filipino community in the UAE.

The milestone event, held Sept. 13, gathered around 60 attendees, including members and community leaders to commemorate the chapter’s achievements since its establishment.

A key highlight of the celebration was the presentation of newly elected officers, ensuring continued leadership and commitment to the chapter’s mission.

The celebration was also graced by representatives from The Filipino Social Club, including Secretary Christian Cabajar Belleza and Board Member Cecilia A. Leoparte, showing collaboration among Filipino community organizations in Dubai.

