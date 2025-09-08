TFT News

Blood donation drive in Abu Dhabi collects 90 packs from Filipino volunteers

Filipino volunteers in Abu Dhabi have once again shown their generosity by participating in the second season of blood donation drive organized by the United Global Filipinos and the Philippine Nurses Association – UAE chapter.

The drive, held on Sept. 6 at the Abu Dhabi Blood Bank in Khalidiya, successfully collected 90 blood packs out of 144 registered donors, surpassing last year’s 83 packs.

“Because of your selfless act, lives will be saved, hope will be renewed, and communities will be strengthened. Together, we have made a meaningful difference,” the organizers said.

They expressed gratitude to more than 20 Filipino organizations that participated, noting that the volunteers’ selfless efforts demonstrate the spirit of compassion and service.

The committee also thanked Philippine Ambassador to the UAE H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver for his support in the initiative.

Organizers said they look forward to continued participation in future drives.

